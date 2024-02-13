Palworld: How To Get High Quality Pal Oil, Sulfur, Quartz & Pal Fluid | Rare Resources

If you want to craft everything in Palworld — including all those big guns and lots of ammo — you’ll need rare materials. Resources like High Quality Pal Oil, Sulfur and Pal Fluid are needed to make some of the most common recipes as you level up.

High Quality Pal Oil is one of the first you’ll need to actually craft guns, then you’ll need an infinite supply of Sulfur to craft gunpowder. Without gunpowder, you won’t be able to craft all the ammo for your high-powered guns. Even at the lower end of the scale, Pal Fluid is required early on for all sorts of blueprints. If you’re sick of searching, here’s where to find these commonly required resources.

We’ve already covered all the locations for ore — Copper Ore is one of the most important resources you’ll need to constantly manufacture. Learn where to find every Copper Ore spot here.

Where To Find High Quality Pal Oil

High Quality Pal Oil is a rare resource you’ll need to craft valuable weapons like the Musket, Makeshift Gun and other firearms. High Quality Pal Oil is dropped by certain Pals — and it can be collected from Pals as low level as Level 15-20.

Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon: This region is teeming with Relaxaurus. These are Level 15-20 Pals that drop High Quality Pal Oil. Look for the large blue dinosaurs — they spawn everywhere here.

In addition to being required for gun blueprints, High Quality Pal Oil is also important for crafting Polymer — a technology material you’ll need for advanced recipes.

Where To Find Pal Fluid

Pal Fluid is a rare resource that becomes increasingly important as you level up. Mid and late-game blueprints have high Pal Fluid requirements, and you may have no idea where to find any of it. Pal Fluid drops commonly from water-type Pals. You’ll find it often early in the game by defeating (or catching) Pengullet in the first island to the west of the Plateau of Beginnings.

Marsh Island Church Ruins : From this fast-travel point, travel northwest to find plenty of water-type Pals to farm for easy Pal Fluid drops.

: From this fast-travel point, travel northwest to find plenty of water-type Pals to farm for easy Pal Fluid drops. Gobfin’s Turf: A beach area that’s covered in Gobfins. This area can be difficult due to the high number of aggressive Pals, so go prepared. If you think you can take them on, you’ll earn dozens of Pal Fluid per run.

Pal Fluid is one of the first resources you’ll need for blueprints — if you want to create hot tubs and other useful facilities, you’ll need a stock of Pal Fluid.

Where To Find Sulfur

A rare resource, Sulfur can only be found two ways — in cave dungeons with lava or at the southwest volcano. You’ll need to craft Heat Resistant Clothing before you’ll be able to access the high temperatures of the volcano. The volcano is covered in ore deposits that drop Sulfur.

Mount Obsidian: Look for Sulfur ore deposits at the southwest volcano. There’s a location at [-490, -522] with an abundance of Sulfur nodes.

Sulfur is required to craft gunpowder. Gunpowder is a constant ingredient you’ll need for crafting ammo. In the later stages of the game, you’ll need to craft hundreds of rounds of ammo. Without Sulfur, your guns will run dry fast.

Where To Find Quartz

One of the rarest materials in the game, and the opposite of Sulfur. Quartz only spawns in ore deposits in snowy ice regions. You’ll need to craft Cold Weather Gear to survive the freezing temperatures of snow-capped areas. Quarz is rare but only required in small quantities — you won’t need an infinite supply. Luckily, there’s a great place to easily farm plenty of Quartz.

Snow Field: Found on the snowy mountain at [-210, 244] there’s a large ore deposit of Quartz.

Quartz is required to craft Circuit Boards — a Circuit Boards are a technology component for advanced blueprints.

And that’s it! If you’re lost and need help finding other materials, let us know and we’ll add them to the list. Leather is one early material that can be tricky to find. Otherwise, don’t miss out on our guides explaining how to level up faster or how to earn infinite gold — all legit, no glitches required.