Helldivers II: How Many Players Are Currently Active?

If you're thinking of pulling the trigger on Helldivers II, you might want to know how many active players there are first.

The online cooperative game space has grown increasingly crowded in recent years and it’s no secret as to why. Multiplayer shooters are some of the most popular and profitable genres in the entire medium. This is because there are a whole lot more things that players can spend their money on, even after they’ve ponied up the asking price for either edition of a game like Helldivers II.

Considering this pivotal factor when buying this kind of game is a smart way of assessing what kind of experience you’re going to be in for. Fortunately for those looking at the sequel to the first Helldivers entry, things seem pretty solid with the game thus far. In fact, if you have yourself a bit of a scroll down, you might be shocked to find out how many players are descending to planets to destroy the hordes of automatons and terminids thus far.

Other Helldivers II Guides:

How to Unlock New Weapons and Other Perks – How to Level Up Quickly – How to Join or Host a Public Game – How to Get Super Credits For Free – How to Destroy Fuel Silos – How To Take On Missions Solo

How Many Active Players Are There in Helldivers II?

Whether you’re considering purchasing this squad-based shooter or you’ve already purchased the game, you’ll be more than happy to know that as of today (February 26, 2024), there are currently 700,000 active users. This information comes directly from the developers themselves (via IGN), so it’s safe to say that it’s about as accurate as you can get.

Even better, the space-faring sequel was able to handle as many 458,709 players at once over the weekend. Considering the fact that Helldivers II hasn’t even been out for a month, that’s a pretty solid performance for the game’s multiplayer servers, and it’s a fact that will bode well both for current and future players.

That’s because, generally speaking, the performance of multiplayer servers only gets better the longer a game is out… at least, as long as the game is popular enough to keep the servers going at all. Still, being that games as old as Dark Souls and Rayman Legends still have enough active players that their respective developers have kept the servers up, it’s likely that players won’t need to worry about that for a long time to come.

Finally, considering that last weekend, the servers took their worst hit yet in terms of players being locked out and unable to enjoy the game for a time, it looks like the game is already over its worst hump. With the player base only growing and the ever-changing nature of the squad-shooters in-game universe, this likely means that gamers will be able to continue to enjoy the game indefinitely.