Helldivers II: How to Get and Use the Jump Pack | Jet Pack Guide

You may have noticed while playing Helldivers 2 that some soldiers have got a bit more spring in their step. Here's how to join them.

It’s easy to find yourself swarmed and overrun in a game like this, particularly on higher difficulties. However, there is a piece of equipment that you can unlock to help you get out of these kinds of situations in a hurry while also improving your overall mobility around the map.

Yes, it’s the Jump Pack. You may have already seen some players using it to blast and hover their way across the planets and moons of Helldivers II. Well, with a bit of work and planning, it can be yours, too. The Jump Pack is an incredibly useful tool and an accessory that will give you an immediate… erm, jump with regard to how you tackle your missions. Read on for the details to start on the path to getting yours ASAP.

How to Obtain and Use the Jump Pack in Helldivers II

If you’re intent on nabbing yourself one of those nifty Jump Packs as soon as you can, we may have a disappointing answer depending on your level. The fact of the matter is that you’ll need to be at least Level 8 in order to unlock the Jump Pack for purchase. Naturally, your next

question will be how to get your hands on one once you’ve reached or passed Level 8.

This part is a bit easier. All you need to do is open up the Stratagem menu from your Dropship and scroll down to the Hangar section. You’ll see the Jump Pack listed among the other Stratagems, where it can be purchased with 6,000 requisitions. Requisitions are one of the currencies you are rewarded with for completing missions, so if you don’t have enough yet, you’ll have to keep tackling missions until you do.

How to Use the Jump Pack

This leads us to the most important question: how do you use the thing? There are a few steps you need to take for that. First, select it as one of your Stratagems before starting a mission. Next, you’ll have to call one in from your Dropship. Once it gets delivered, you can equip it, and it will be yours to use as you please throughout the mission.

In case you miss this when you’re unlocking it as well, the Jump Pack is activated by pressing the down button on the D-pad while playing on PS5. Now, you can blast away to your heart’s content whenever you call one down. Just note that there is a small cooldown between jumps while you’re undergoing missions.