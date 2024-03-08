Helldivers II: How to Get the Punisher SG-8

Part of what makes a game like Helldivers II so addictive for its growing list of dedicated players is the fact that there are so many viable strategies to use with your own individual playstyle. For example, while the SG-8 Punisher wasn’t necessarily any player’s top weapon pick when the game first launched, the small submachine gun has seen a groundswell of support in more recent rounds.

This may lead some players to wonder how they can get their hands on one. Fortunately for them, it’s pretty easy to try out this little firecracker for yourself. Read on for further details about the Punisher machine gun in this popular Sony exclusive.

Other Helldivers II Guides:

How to Unlock New Weapons and Other Perks – How to Level Up Quickly – How to Join or Host a Public Game – How to Get Super Credits For Free – How to Destroy Fuel Silos – How To Take On Missions Solo – How Many Active Players Are There? – How to Get the Jump Pack – How to Use Emotes – How to Use the Ping Function – How to Get and Use Boosters – Is The Game Ever Coming to Xbox?

How to Get the SG-8 Punisher in Helldivers II

If you’ve seen the spike of interest in the SG-8 Punisher, you’ll be happy to know that it’s actually pretty quick and easy to snag one for yourself. In fact, if you have even a paltry 4 War Bond Medals to spend, you’re ready to rock with this up close and personal lead spitter. All you have to do is open up the War Bonds menu when you’re on the dropship, and you’re already halfway there.

You’ll see the SG-Punisher on the first page of the standard War Bonds menu, which is called Helldivers Mobilize! Simply purchase it from there, and you can equip it as part of your loadout at any time, provided that you’re on the ship and haven’t started your next mission yet.

As for how to nab the War Bonds necessary for purchase, you’ll no doubt be pleased to hear that it doesn’t take much time to grab 4 of them. In fact, you can make more than 4 War Bonds on even a single mission. This in-game currency is accrued over the course of every mission you play in the game, meaning that you’ll get them without even trying a lot of the time.

Still, if you’ve really got a hankering for War Bonds, make sure that you’re exploring every planet that you land on adequately. This is because War Bonds can also be found as regular pick-ups at points of interest throughout the game. Either way, however, it shouldn’t take very long until you can have your chance to wield this handy little weapon. Just fire up the game and get back to completing missions, and you’ll be well on your way.