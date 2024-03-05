Ghost of Tsushima PC Port Announcement Coming Tomorrow?

Sony has started to accept the PC platform as another viable source for releasing its games. After years of dominantly sticking with just their console platforms when it came to their first-party exclusives, it was only recently that they began to bring these iconic IPs into the once-competitor platform. While we are far from having the full lineup of Sony PlayStation exclusives at our disposal on the PC, a rumor is circulating online that Ghost of Tsushima might be the next big IP port announcement.

The rumors seem to stem back to an industry insider named Haothors. Taking to the X social media platform, Haothors revealed to their followers that Horizon Forbidden West would have new information on PC today. This post came yesterday, and today, the PlayStation Blog revealed the official PC system requirements for Horizon Forbidden West.

Now, we are getting Horizon Forbidden West on the PC platform next week. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Sony would be coming out to the public with the necessary system requirements to run the game. However, the same industry insider made another claim that tomorrow, we will be seeing the official announcement of Ghost of Tsushima on PC.

This would be a surprise announcement, and it will come the same day as the Xbox event, which will highlight some new games coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the Xbox Game Pass service. So, PC players might have another announcement to keep an eye out for.

Ghost of Tsushima was released in 2020 for the PlayStation 4 and then came to the PlayStation 5 platform the following year. Typically, Sony focuses on releasing their first-party exclusives on the PlayStation console platforms first. Then, normally, after the games have been accessible for consumers to pick up on the console, you’ll eventually see a PC port. That’s generally been the trend for a lot of their games, so if we go by that, then it would make sense for Ghost of Tsushima to get released on PC soon.

With that said, if you haven’t picked this game up on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, then we do have a Before You Buy video coverage. You can view our impressions of the game when it first hit the marketplace in the video below.