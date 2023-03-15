51 Best Third-Person Games You Can’t Afford to Miss

From action-adventure and RPG titles to survival horror and mystery, we’re counting down some of our favorite third-person games available now. If you’re at a loss about what game to play next, start at the top and work your way down. You won’t be disappointed.

#51 Hogwarts Legacy

Release Date: 10 Feb 2023 | Platform: PC PS5 Xbox Series X|S

(PS4 Xbox One April 4, 2023) Switch (July 25, 2023)

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: No

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: No)

Genre: Open World, RPG, Fantasy, Action RPG

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox

If you haven’t heard why you can’t miss Hogwarts Legacy, you’ve likely been living under a rock. The game has already had a massive launch with twelve million units sold, and that was in its first two weeks!

The game can’t be missed because it gives you the experience you’ve been craving! To be a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and not have it be tied up with the books and movies. You can be the student you desire to be, learn the magic you want, do the activities you want, etc.!

So what are you waiting for? Grab your wand and cloak, and get in there!

#50 Dead Space Remake

Developer: Motive Studio

Publisher: Electronic Arts Inc.

Platforms: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release: January 27, 2023

Are you ready to figure out what happened to your girlfriend? Oh, and the rest of the crew that was slaughtered by monsters?

If so, get ready for the Dead Space Remake that was recently released. You’ll once again don the engineering garb of Isaac Clarke and attempt to figure out what happened on a derelict ship to make everything go haywire. But this isn’t a simple murder mystery. There are monsters everywhere, and you’re underequipped to handle them.

You must use your engineering tools and whatever else you find to take them on and take them out. An intense third-person experience awaits you!

#49 Stray

Genre: Adventure

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

This game has only been out for a few weeks, but it has taken the world by storm – who would have thought that a game that allows players to control a stray cat would have been so popular? The story revolves around the stray cat in question who has fallen into a walled city that is populated by robots, machines, and many viruses. This little cat must try and return to the surface with the aid of a new drone companion called B-12, while completing puzzles, avoiding enemies, and licking other cats – you’re still a cat after all you know, it’s only natural.

#48 Tales of Arise

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Although it’s the seventeenth main entry to the Tales series, Tales of Arise is the first to have a worldwide simultaneous release. The game follows a man and a woman from different worlds. They embark on a quest to end the oppression of the Renan people from the more technically advanced Dahnans. Similar to previous games in the franchise, Tales of Arise is a third-person action RPG, although with a Linear Motion Battle System. The game’s combat focuses on evading and countering. Fans can find this game on Xbox Series X/S, as well as Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC.

#47 Thymesia

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2022

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

In the medieval world of Thymesia, you’ll face a threat much greater than the darkness around you. For in the land of Hermes, the people became obsessed with the art of Alchemy. They thought it would be the answer to all of their problems. But instead, it was just fuel for the doom to come. Because when the king tried to ban Alchemy, he caused a catastrophe that plunged the kingdom into true ruin.

Now, the only hope you have lies in the memories of one person. But those memories are scattered across this fallen kingdom. Will you be able to find them all to learn the truth and save the kingdom? You’re about to find out…

#46 Hitman Series

Genre: Stealth

Release: 2000-2021

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Developed by IO Interactive, the Hitman series has entertained gamers for more than 20 years. The main games in the series are set in a semi-open world environment, having players eliminate certain targets while trying to remain as stealthy as possible. In order to do this, the game offers players various disguises, hiding spots, and suppressed weaponry. The franchise’s protagonist is Agent 47, a hitman working for the fictional Internation Contract Agency.

#45 Final Fantasy 15

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2016

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5

Final Fantasy XV offers players a vast open-world environment to explore along with an action-based battle system. Final Fantasy XV takes place in the fictional world of Eos. The world of Eos is almost entirely dominated by the empire of Niflheim, who seek control of the magical Crystal protected by the Lucian royal family. Insomnia, the capital of Lucis, is the only place free from the empire, and on the eve of peace negotiations, Niflheim decides to attack this last stronghold and steal the Crystal they so desperately seek. Noctis, the heir to the Lucian throne, goes on a quest with his buddies to get the Crystal back and kick some Niflheim butt. Check out Final Fantasy XV on PC, as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

#44 Nier: Automata

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Release: 2017

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

PlatinumGames developed NieR: Automata as a sequel to 2010’s Nier. The game is set during a proxy war between alien-created machines and human-crafted androids. The story requires multiple playthroughs in order for players to unlock all key story elements and progress through the game. NieR: Automata combines role-playing with hack-and-slash action, as well as elements of the shoot ’em up genre. The game has been praised for its story, gameplay, and music, and has become known as one of the best titles of the last decade.

#43 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The developers behind the mega-popular Elden Ring released Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice back in 2019. The game follows a shinobi known as Wolf as he attempts to take revenge on a samurai clan. Gameplay is focused heavily on stealth, exploration, and combat. As with most FromSoftware games, boss battles are a huge part of this game as well. Taking place in a fictional part of Japan during the Sengoku period, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice strongly references Buddhist mythology. Check out this third-person game today!

#42 Shadow of the Colossus (Remake)

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5

Developed by Bluepoint Games, this PlayStation exclusive is a remake of a PS2 title from 2005. Developers remade Shadow of the Colossus from the ground up, retaining the same gameplay but adding a new control mechanism. The objective of the game is as the title suggests–to defeat a colossus. The process is repeated over the course of the game with colossi located in different areas throughout the map, from remote locations to cliffs and within ancient structures. It’s an incredibly unique title that shouldn’t be missed.

#41 Devil May Cry Series

Genre: Action Adeventure

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5

The Devil May Cry series first debuted in 2001 and now includes a total of six games, with Devil May Cry 5 released in 2019. The series centers around a demon hunter by the name of Dante as he attempts to rid the world of a demon invasion. Dante is the child of an angel and demon, and therefore specially equipped to take on this harrowing task. The gameplay borrows inspiration from the hack and slash genre with players able to use various powers and weapons to defeat enemies.

#40 Just Cause 3

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2015

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

This 2015 third-person action-adventure game is the third in the Just Cause series and is set six years after its predecessor. Just Cause 3 follows the series protagonist Rico Rodriguez as he fights to protect his homeland of Medici. The area has become controlled by a fictional dictator by the name of General Sebastiano Di Ravella. Played in the third-person perspective, gamers can explore the tropical island of Medici which is roughly 400 square miles. In addition, players can use tools to travel around the island such as a grappling hook and a parachute, which makes traversing the island alone a ton of fun.

#39 Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Release: 2017

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

This third-person action RPG is based on the mega-popular The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings series. Middle-earth: Shadow of War is set after the events of The Hobbit but before Lord of the Rings. Fans of Tolkien’s work will be very pleased with this open-world title. Players follow Ranger Talion and the spirit of the eld lord Celebrimbor as they forge a new Ring of Power in the hopes of using it to fight against the evil Sauron. The third-person sword-based combat makes this game worth playing even for those who aren’t already huge fans of Tolkien’s world.

#38 Batman: Arkham City

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Developed by Rocksteady Studios, Batman: Arkham City is a sequel to Batman: Arkham Asylum. The game takes place after Batman has been incarcerated in Arkham City, a super-prison located in the urban slums of Gotham City. The Dark Knight must uncover the secret behind a scheme led by the prison’s warden. Both Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill reprise their roles as Batman and the Joker in this third-person game.

#37 Ghost of Tsushima

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5

Ghost of Tsushima takes place in 13th century Japan with players taking control of Jin, a samurai. Jin is quested with protecting Tsushima Island during a Mongol invasion. The game features some of the best third-person combat mechanics of the last generation. It also features a beautiful open world with a unique system for directing players. Instead of traditional markers and a heads-up display, players are directed to where they need to go by the wind. It makes for an incredibly engrossing experience in a world where players can lose themselves for hours. It is one of the best PlayStation exclusive games of any genre.

#36 L.A. Noire

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2011

Platform: Action-Adventure

This detective action-adventure game is set in L.A. in the year 1946. Developed by Rockstar, the game follows Detective Cole Phelps as he rises through the ranks of the L.A. Police Department. He is tasked with investigating a morphine distribution ring that involves several of his old squadmates from WWII. Played in the third-person perspective, L.A. Noire features an open world where players primarily travel in a vehicle or on foot. This game is great for fans of mystery and 1940s noir films.

#35 Dead Space 1 + 2

Genre: Survival Horror

Release: 2008 / 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The Dead Space series has been a longtime favorite among gamers with the first installment released back in 2008. The games are said to have drawn inspiration from popular horror titles such as Resident Evil 4 and Silent Hill. A remake of the first Dead Space game is due to launch in January 2023 and is being developed by Motive Studios. The science-fiction horror survival game will be set in the 26th century and follow engineer Isaac Clarke. Players must work to survive and fend off an aggressive alien invasion. Dead Space 1 and 2 are great ways to get into the franchise, especially for fans of alien horror games.

#34 Max Payne 3

Genre: Third-Person Shooter

Release: 2012

Platform: PS3, PS4, PS5

Originally released for the PS3, Max Payne 3 is the third entry in the Max Payne franchise and is great for those who love to shoot. This third-person shooter follows a former NYPD detective nine years after the events of the second game. Max is working as a private security contractor in São Paulo, Brazil when he becomes entangled in a mystery filled with death and betrayal. Players must defeat various enemies on Payne’s quest for answers.

#33 Gears of War Series

Genre: Third-Person Shooter

Release: 2006-2019

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Developed by Epic Games, the Gears of War series is incredibly popular among gamers. The original trilogy focuses on a conflict between humanity and a species of subterranean creatures called Locust Horde, with the second installment introducing a third group in the conflict consisting of a mutated Locust Horde called Lambent. In addition to the five main games in the series, there are also several spin-off titles for fans to enjoy. Check out the series exclusively on Xbox consoles and PC.

#32 Kingdom Hearts 3

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Square Enix developed Kingdom Hearts III, somehow the twelfth installment in the Kingdom Hearts series. It serves as the conclusion to the Dark Seeker Saga that began with the original game. The action RPG is set after the events of Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance and sees the return of the protagonist Sora. Familiar characters from many Disney and Pixar films feature in the game as players work to stop a second Keyblade War.

#31 Detroit: Become Human

Genre: Adventure

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Detroit: Become Human follows three androids as they face their impending personhood in the futuristic city of Detroit. The game is based on game developers Quantic Dream’s 2012 technology demonstration titled Kara. Detroit: Become Human allows fans to choose from several playable characters who can die if the wrong decisions are made, and tells a powerful story that will stay with you long after the credits roll. This third-person game is available exclusively on PlayStation consoles and PC.

#30 Bloodborne

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2015

Platform: PS4, PS5

Developed by the company that brought gamers Elden Ring, Bloodborne follows a Hunter making his way through the decrepit Gothic city of Yharnam. The locals are afflicted with a blood-borne disease and players must unravel the mystery of where the plague started, all while fighting various beasts and cosmic beings. Bloodborne focuses on strategic weapons-based combat and exploration. Players can find it exclusively on PlayStation consoles.

#29 Control

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

This action-adventure game follows Jesse Faden, a new director of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC). The government department is a secret agency tasked with studying and containing strange phenomena that violate the laws of reality. Faden must utilize various abilities to defeat a deadly enemy known as the Hiss who is corrupting reality. The game makes several references to the Alan Wake series, meaning fans of the franchise are sure to enjoy Control.

#28 Silent Hill 2

Genre: Survival Horror

Release: 2001 / 2012

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Developed by Konami, Silent Hill 2 was originally released in 2001 for the PS2. A remastered version was later released in 2012 for the PS3 and Xbox 360. As the second installment to the series, Silent Hill 2 follows James Sunderland, a widower who journeys to the town of Silent Hill. Sunderland received a letter from his dead wife informing him that she is waiting for him in the city, and the plot thickens from there. The Silent Hill franchise is incredibly popular and definitely worth a try for any fans of horror games.

#27 Resident Evil 4

Genre: Survival Horror

Release: 2005

Platform: PS4, PS5

First released in 2005 by Capcom, Resident Evil 4 is a third-person shooter with elements of survival horror. Players control a government special agent by the name of Leon S. Kennedy who is sent on a mission to rescue the US president’s daughter after she has been kidnapped by a cult. Leon must fight hordes of villagers infected with a mind-controlling parasite in a remote part of Europe in an effort to complete his mission.

#26 Bully

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2006

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Rockstar released Bully in 2006 to the delight of gamers everywhere. The game proved incredibly popular, leading fans to repeatedly ask the company for a sequel, though recent reports indicate that this may never come to be. The original game features an open world that can be navigated on foot, skateboard, scooter, bicycle, or go-kart. The story follows a juvenile delinquent as he experiences adolescence in the worst way possible.

#25 Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Genre: Strategy, Action RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC

Fans of strategy RPGs are sure to be intrigued with Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. Developed by TalesWorlds Entertainment, this game is a prequel to Mount & Blade: Warband, an expansion to the first game, Mount & Blade. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord takes place 210 years before the original and is inspired by the historical Migration Period that saw the decline of the Western Roman Empire. It is currently available in early access, with a full version due to release this year.

#24 Monster Hunter: World

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Monster Hunter: World was met with skepticism when it was first announced, switching up the usual Monster Hunter formula that made the series one of the biggest in Japan. However, that choice turned out to be a massive success for Capcom. Not only has World made the series a huge success in the west, but it also caught on in Japan as well, so much so that the more traditional Monster Hunter Rise lifted many elements from World. Monster Hunter: World is definitely the best way to get into this incredibly successful series.

#23 Resident Evil 2 Remake

Genre: Survival Horror

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Capcom released the remake of the 1998 game Resident Evil 2 in 2019. The game follows a rookie police officer by the name of Leon S. Kennedy and a college student named Claire Redfield as they attempt to escape Racoon City during a virus outbreak. The virus threatens to transform everyone who contacts it into zombies and other horrible creatures. The remake received praise from both critics and gamers, who were delighted that it didn’t stray too far from the original. This game is a must-play for survival horror fans.

#22 Tomb Raider Series

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 1996-2018

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

The Tomb Raider series is iconic in the gaming community, entertaining fans for almost thirty years. The franchise focuses on a British archeologist by the name of Lara Croft who travels around the world searching for lost artifacts and exploring dangerous tombs. The gameplay focuses on exploration, puzzle-solving, avoiding traps, and fighting enemies.

#21 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Genre: Stealth

Release: 2015

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is the culmination of Hideo Kojima’s decades of work on the franchise. The franchise practically invented a lot of what is taken for granted today in the third-person genre. The first Metal Gear game to be open world, it adds a whole new dimension to the stealth king. Phantom Pain is the Metal Gear series at its best. Since it doesn’t look like there will be another mainline game in the series, at least not by Kojima, it’s also an incredibly high note to go out on.

#20 God of War Series

Genre: Action-Adventure, Hack and Slash

Release: 2005-2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

2018’s God of War is arguably the best game of the PS4 generation. The title, which is a reimagining of the franchise, follows Kratos in his role as a father. Instead of the Greek gods from the first game, Norse gods are the ones feeling Kratos’ wrath this time around. The PC port of the game was finally released this year and has been universally praised as an excellent port of the game. In fact, many would say it is now the version of the game to play because of all the PC enhancements that were made. Even for those who first played the game on PS4, God of War on PC is worth picking up.

#19 The Last Of Us Series

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2013

Platform: PS4, PS5

Naughty Dog released the first The Last of Us in 2013 for PS3. The game was later enhanced for PS4 in 2013, with The Last of Us Part II launching in 2020. These games have quickly become classics among gamers, making them both must-play titles. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic version of the US. The first game follows a smuggler named Joel who is tasked with escorting a teenage girl named Ellie across the country. Players use a combination of firearms and improvised weapons to defend themselves against hostile creatures.

#18 Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, PC

Developed by Square Enix, Final Fantasy VII Remake is a total reimagining of the original 1997 game. Set in the dystopian cyberpunk city of Midgar, the action RPG title follows a mercenary named Cloud Strife. After joining an eco-terrorist group called Avalanche, Cloud embarks on a mission to stop the megacorporation Shinra from siphoning the planet’s life essence and using it as an energy source. Gameplay involves exploration and an active time battle system that involves waiting for special abilities to become available, allowing players to take massive HP off of enemies. Play Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS5 now!

#17 It Takes Two

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

It Takes Two won Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards after being showered with praise from both gamers and critics. The game is unique as it does not have a single-player option, only playable in either online or local split-screen mode with another player. It Takes Two is an action-adventure game with elements from platformer games. Players must cooperate with each other to effectively use various abilities and progress through the story.

#16 Dark Souls Series

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2011 – 2016

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Dark Souls is the multiplatform spiritual successor to Demon’s Souls. When FromSoftware couldn’t make a Demon’s Souls 2 without Sony, the company decided to create the Dark Souls series instead. The first game is Demon’s Souls 2 in all but name. More than that, Dark Souls took the original game and refined it into an RPG masterpiece. The remastered Dark Souls is now available on Xbox One/PS4 and new-gen consoles on its own or as part of the Dark Souls Trilogy collection. The collection is a great way for players to get into this series for the first time. While the second game doesn’t quite live up to the first, it’s worth giving a try. Dark Souls 3 is arguably the best Souls game there is and must play for any Souls fan.

#15 Assassin’s Creed Series

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2007 – 2020

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Gamers can’t go wrong with the Assassin’s Creed series, which currently spans 12 games in total. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the most RPG-like Assassin’s Creed games, building upon Origins and Odyssey to provide gamers with an RPG experience that rivals the best of them. The Viking world of ancient Britain is one of the best open worlds that Ubisoft has created, and one that begs to be explored. With the new Dawn of Ragnarok update for Valhalla, there’s never been a better time to get into one of the latest Assassin’s Creed games. For Greek or Roman fans, be sure to check out Origins and Odyssey respectively.

#14 Mafia Definitive Edition

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2020

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a ground-up remake of the original 2002 PS2 game. Everything about this classic game has been rebuilt for modern consoles and the results are excellent. Developer Hanger 13 has managed to keep the charm of the original PS2 game while also building a completely modern experience. It’s one of the better remakes of recent years and the open world of Lost Heaven is sublime. Similar to LA Noire, it recreates the feeling of a major city in the first half of the 20th century perfectly. The game can be bought alone or as part of the Mafia Trilogy which includes a remastered Mafia II and Mafia III with all available DLC. The trilogy is well worth purchasing.

#13 Horizon Zero Dawn + Forbidden West

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2017 / 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Horizon Zero Dawn came out of nowhere in 2017 to become one of PlayStation’s most important franchises. The unique game is set a thousand years in the future but after the collapse of human civilization and features a truly unique blend of tribal weapons and high-tech monsters in a gorgeous open world. As Aloy, players must take down machines using different forms of combat to save her people and unravel the mysterious circumstances that led to humanity’s downfall. Forbidden West is the recently released sequel to the first game that follows the same formula but expands on it greatly. It’s one of the best new franchises of the PS4/PS5 generation.

#12 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Skyrim is so good that it’s been re-released on seemingly every device that has a screen. In fact, The Elder Scrolls V is so influential that a lot of games on this list can trace their roots back to it. That’s not to say it feels outdated either–the game plays better today than it did back in 2011 following tons of rereleases and upgrades. This fantasy RPG game is so good it’s arguably the reason that Bethesda hasn’t released The Elder Scrolls VI. If that doesn’t make it worth playing, nothing will.

#11 GTA Series [Mention all games]

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 1997 – 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Despite Rockstar’s long list of hit games, the Grand Theft Auto series is by far the most successful. As the title suggests, the games are inspired by motor vehicle thefts and various crimes that take place in a fictionalized version of California. Gameplay takes place in an open world where players can complete various missions and engage in side quests to progress through the story. The most recent game in the series is Grand Theft Auto V, although Rockstar has confirmed the sixth game is currently under development.

#10 Witcher 3

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2015 / 2022 (Next-Gen)

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

The Witcher 3 is arguably one of the best and most influential third-person games of the Xbox One/PS4 generation. The game was released in 2015 and got better with time as CD Projekt Red continued to add DLC and updates to the game post-launch. A free next-gen update is scheduled to release later this year, making it more worth getting into for the first time or playing again. If swordplay, magic, and monsters are your jam, The Witcher 3 is a must-play RPG. Don’t forget to check out the incredible Netflix series as well.

#9 Uncharted Series

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2007-2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

The Uncharted series is one of the best collections of action-adventure games around. The recently released Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings the two PS4 Uncharted games to the PS5 in this remastered collection. When it was released in January, the Legacy of Thieves Collection was heralded as a perfect example of what a remastered collection should be. The game offers a variety of modes that take advantage of the power of the PlayStation 5, including a sublime 120fps mode. The collection contains Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in one package. The best part is that anyone who already owns either of those games can get the upgraded collection for just $10.

#8 Marvel’s Spider-Man

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5

Spider-Man is one of the biggest sellers in Sony’s arsenal. The 2018 game and its follow-up, Miles Morales, are some of the best superhero games ever made. Films included, it’s also one of the best representations of Peter Parker and everyone in his universe. The villains in Spider-Man are up there with any of the movie versions. The vast open world of New York is detailed, vibrant, and a pleasure to swing through. Add in the silky smooth third-person action and this game is a real winner.

#7 Super Mario Odyssey

Genre: Platform, Action-Adventure

Release: 2017

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Arguably the best Super Mario game to be released, Super Mario Odyssey completely changed the franchise and offered gamers a totally new experience. The game follows Mario and his new ally Cappy as they journey across various kingdoms to save Princess Peach from the infamous Bowser. The game primarily offers open-ended 3D platform gameplay, similar to Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine. Super Mario Odyssey is an absolute must-play for any Nintendo Switch user.

#6 Fallout Series

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 1997-2018

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The Fallout series is one of the best RPG franchises of the Xbox 360/PS3 generation. Fallout 3 and New Vegas are true classics of the genre, and the games have been upgraded with enhanced backwards compatibility for Xbox consoles, making that the best way to experience these classics. PC fans can also find plenty of mods and improvements for the classic games. Fallout 4, while not quite as revered as its Xbox 360/PS3 brethren, is also a great RPG experience in its own right. Any of these games guarantee a great time.

#5 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a soulslike action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment. It takes place five years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and follows a Jedi Padawan by the name of Cal Kestis. The Padawan in hiding has been targeted by the Galactic Empire and is being hunted throughout the galaxy. The game has players explore different planets and go up against various high-leveled bosses with the help of a lightsaber and the force.

#4 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Genre: Action RPG, Third-Person Shooter

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

As video game franchises go, Mass Effect is up there with the best of the best. The original game is one of the third-person shooters that defined the genre on Xbox 360/PS3. The recently released Legendary Edition is an excellent remaster of these classic RPGs. This classic series first launched in 2007 with the original Mass Effect game, and the remastered collection includes the entire trilogy–Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3–with upgraded graphics that have been completely reworked for modern consoles. The games look astounding compared to the first game that debuted on the Xbox 360. The compilation also includes all of the DLC released for each of the three titles throughout the years.

#3 Legend of Zelda Series

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 1986 – 2021

Platform: Nintendo Consoles

The Legend of Zelda franchise has spanned over 35 years and currently consists of 27 different games including original titles, ports, and remakes. Several of these games can be played on the Nintendo Switch whether through a cartridge, the eShop, or a Nintendo Switch Online subscription which allows gamers access to older N64 and SNES titles. Some of the most notable Switch releases have been The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. Nintendo is also currently working on a sequel to Breath of the Wild.

#2 Elden Ring

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

There’s a reason Elden Ring is the highest-rated game ever on Opencritic. The game received perfect or nearly perfect reviews across the board following its release in February 2022. As the first open-world Souls game, it also added a ton of new content to the already popular franchise. Hours upon hours can be lost exploring the world of Land’s Between. Barring any major surprises, it’s likely to be most people’s Game of the Year pick for 2022, and with good reason.

#1 Red Dead Redemption 2 + 1

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2010 / 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The first Red Dead Redemption was released in 2010 and quickly gained a strong following, although it’s the sequel that took the franchise to another level. Red Dead Redemption 2 is, simply put, a pure masterpiece of a game. Rockstar has received criticism for constantly re-releasing GTA V and for not making new games in recent years., but when the studio does release a new game it goes all in. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most detailed, well-thought-out open worlds in existence. It’s not just one of the best open-world games on PS4, it’s one of the best games of all time. Check out both games on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC.