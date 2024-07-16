Project 007 Lead Says It Feels “Organic” For Them To Be Working On It

The video game space has had all sorts of iconic figures from TV shows and movies make an appearance. Just look at a certain fighting game from Nickelodeon to show you how easy it is to drop TV show characters into a gaming setting. When it comes to the iconic James Bond, though, his presence in video games is both important and divisive. Everyone knows about how the character has been put into video games before, but not all of them stand out like Goldeneye did. However, Project 007 from IO Interactive aims to be the ultimate version of the legendary spy in the gaming setting.

The project was announced last year, and IO Interactive has been incredibly secretive about it ever since. However, GamesRadar+was able to get a chat with Veronique Lallier, who is the studio’s Chief Development Officer. She revealed little about the game itself. However, she did reveal that it felt like an “organic” transition from one trained killer to another:

“It’s going to be a very cool, very awesome project. I’m super excited about it. And I mean, if you look at what we’ve done in the past with Hitman, 007 just feels organic for us because we’ve done, you know, stories about agents doing things. So that makes complete sense.”

If you’re worried that things might turn out bad because IO Interactive didn’t want to do Project 007 in the first place, but was told to by “higher powers,” you have nothing to fear:

“It’s so close to our DNA story that it just feels seamless, seamless integration, you know, and everybody, I mean, everybody’s so excited. It’s such a great honor to be able to work on such an IP, and we have an amazing relationship with our partner MGM.”

That’s good to hear, as that means they’re going to put their all into the game and see what they can create. So, what would it take to make a great James Bond game in the modern era? The first thing is to make it look as good as possible. Past titles with the character have been…shaky…with the graphics. Second, they need to make it feel like this is a true spy video game, complete with gadgets, an over-the-top plot, and villain, a “Bond Girl” to work alongside, and so on. Finally, it must be fun, not just a “By-The-Numbers Bond Adventure.”

We’ll have to see if IO Interactive can pull that off.