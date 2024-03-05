Horizon Forbidden West PC System Requirements Confirmed

Horizon Zero Dawn players on the PC have been waiting for a few years now to continue on the storyline. Aloy’s adventure might have started out just on the PlayStation 4 back in 2017, but in 2020, we saw this new IP from the folks over at Guerrilla Games come to the PC platform. Now, PC players are getting ready to enjoy its sequel installment Horizon Forbidden West, and today, we finally have the official system requirements to run the game as intended.

The PlayStation Blog has posted the PC requirements for the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West. Fortunately, the breakdown is pretty detailed, so we have expectations for your PC if you plan on going through this game with an older system setup or if you want the best possible graphical settings. As noted by the blog post, this game was made to be capable of running across a variety of PC hardware, so hopefully, even if you don’t have the most powerful PC, you’ll still be able to enjoy this game with relative ease.

PC Requirements – Minimum

Preset: Very Low

AVG Performance: 720P 30FPS

Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1650 4GB / RX 5500XT 4GB

Storage: 150GB SSD

PC Requirements – Recommended

Preset: Medium

AVG Performance: 1080P 60FPS

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: RTX 3060 / RX 5700

Storage: 150GB SSD

PC Requirements – High

Preset: High

AVG Performance: 1440P 60FPS / 4K 30FPS

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: RTX 3070 / RX 6800

Storage: 150GB SSD

PC Requirements – Very High

Preset: Very High

AVG Performance: 4K 60FPS

Processor: Intel Core i7-11700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: RTX 4080 / RX 7900XT

Storage: 150GB SSD

That said, you can further tweak the settings to get the best performance and graphics possible for your particular setup. So, hopefully, you can find the game will run on your system and then can continue Aloy’s journey from where we left off in the first game. Fortunately, we do have a Before You Buy video coverage for this game.

Now this coverage is only for the PlayStation 5 release when it first came out. So it might not accurately represent what the game will be like when it does launch. However, you can get a little more insight into the storyline and our overall impressions with the narrative and some of the mechanics.