Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 introduces a new type of campaign level known as Open Combat Missions. These levels take the familiar linear and cinematic Call of Duty mission and turn it on its head, becoming more open and giving the player the freedom to approach objectives in different ways. In each of these missions, there are Supply Boxes with weapons and Field Upgrades that you can collect to expand your arsenal for that level. Collecting every weapon and item from these Supply Boxes in every Open Combat Mission will unlock the Gearhead Achievement and Trophy. In Mission 12: Gora Dam, Ghost must make sure Konni Group doesn’t flood Verdansk. This guide will show players where to find all Supply Boxes with Weapons and Items in Mission 12: Gora Dam in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

All Gora Dam Supply Box Locations In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

There are a total of 21 Supply Boxes found in Mission 12: Gora Dam in Modern Warfare 3, including 15 unique weapons and 6 Field Upgrades. When a player looks at their TacMap, all of the locations will be marked by a gun icon or a gear icon for Weapons and Field Upgrades, respectively, when the Supply Box is opened. Upon discovering a Supply Drop for the first time, it will be marked on the map with a gold case with a question mark in the center. These cases can be discovered in any order. Below is the breakdown of where to find every item in Mission 12: Gora Dam.

Supply Box #1: Silenced M16 (Weapon)

From the top of the dam at the start of the mission, Parachute down to the building near the southeast corner of the map shown in the first image below. On the roof of this building is the first Supply Box.

Supply Box #2: Munitions Box (Field Upgrade)

Go to the checkpoint directly to the south of the building mentioned above. Facing the checkpoint from the north, go into the building on the right to find this Supply Box.

Supply Box #3: Recon Drone (Field Upgrade)

Go to the building opposite the previous Supply Box on the left side of the checkpoint. Inside is this Supply Box

Supply Box #4: Hybrid MTZ-556 (Weapon)

You will find this weapon directly to the right of Supply Box #3.

Supply Box #5: KVD Enforcer (Weapon)

Follow the road up from the checkpoint until you reach the bomb objective at the corner. Next to the bomb is this Supply Box.

Supply Box #6: Anti-Armor Rounds (Field Upgrade)

Follow the road to the left of the bomb all the way to the end. The road will be closed off at the location shown on the map below. Right at the gate is this Supply Box.

Supply Box #7: Silenced Rival 9 (Weapon)

Take the Ascending rope to the left of the previous Supply Box to the next level above you. Turn to the right and go into the dam. You will find this Supply Box against the back wall of the first room you enter.

Supply Box #8: Silenced 556 Icarus (Weapon)

Go to the generator building in sectors C6 and D6 shown in the image below. Get onto the roof. This Supply Box is found to the south of the Helipad.

Supply Box #9: Heartbeat Sensor (Field Upgrade)

On the same roof, go to the northeast corner of the building overlooking the water. You will find this Supply Box on the ground.

Supply Box #10: Silenced EBR-14 (Weapon)

Go to the small cube-shaped building just east of the building mentioned with the previous two Supply Boxes. Get onto the roof to find this Supply Box.

Supply Box #11: Holger 26 (Weapon)

Go to the bomb objective on the road shown in the image below. You will find this Supply Box against a divider in the middle of the street.

Supply Box #12: RGL-80 (Weapon)

Head back to the building you found Supply Box #1 on top of. Right next to it to the north is a white truck that you can climb into the back of. Inside are two Supply Boxes. The one on the right has this weapon inside.

Supply Box #13: Armor Box (Field Upgrade)

This is the other Supply Box in the back of the truck.

Supply Box #14: Incendiary RAAL MG (Weapon)

Go all the way to the southwest corner of the map near where your exfil helicopter arrives at the end of the mission. There is a server room at the location shown on the map below. This is where you will find this Supply Box.

Supply Box #15: Silenced Striker 9 (Weapon)

Continue heading southwest from the previous Supply Box to find a small building against the cliffside. On the roof of this building is this Supply Box.

Supply Box #16: Expedite 12 (Weapon)

Go back to the generator building where you found Supply Boxes #8 and #9. Go inside to the 1st Floor. You will find 3 Supply Boxes inside. This one is found in the northern part of the room against the wall.

Supply Box #17: PILA (Weapon)

This Supply Box is to the left of the shotgun mentioned above.

Supply Box #18: Signal 50 (Weapon)

You will find this Supply Box against a generator. It is to the right of the previously mentioned Supply Box.

Supply Box #19: Snapshot Pulse (Field Upgrade)

Go to the second floor of the generator building and go to the north corner. You will find a door that leads outside and right across the room from this door is a Supply Box.

Supply Box #20: Fennec 45 (Weapon)

Go out the door and turn to the left. Go to the northwest corner of the dam to find an Ascending rope up. Take it to the upper part of the name and go to the left to find this Supply Box among other items.

Supply Box #21: MCPR 300 (Weapon)

There is a radio tower to the south of the generator building. Go there and take the Ascending rope to the top of the structure. This is where you will find the final Supply Box for this mission.

You have now collected all the weapons and items in Supply Boxes in Mission 12: Gora Dam in Modern Warfare 3. If you have collected all of the weapons and items in the previous Open Combat Missions, you will unlock the Gearhead Achievement / Trophy. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.