Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 continues the story of the newly rebooted Modern Warfare universe. With many returning faces and events making their impact known in this new story, there is one massive new addition to the long-running FPS series that completely revamps the mission structure of the game’s campaign. The massive change present in this newest entry is Open Combat Missions. These unique missions open up to give the player a lot more agency than the classic Call of Duty level. This guide will explain to players what the new Open Combat Missions are in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Open Combat Missions Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Open Combat Missions are levels found throughout the Modern Warfare 3 campaign. OCMs trade out the cinematic and linear mission structure typical in the Call of Duty series and are instead small open-world sections that prioritize player freedom. Each level will start with a player entering the area with a set of default weapons and a set of objectives to complete. Along with these weapons, players can also access a TacMap to see the map. The map is covered in a fog at the start. Players reveal more of the map as you explore the area.

On their way to their target, you will have the chance to find vehicles, Armaments (also known as Killstreaks), and upgrades for your Plate Carrier, all of which will aid you in achieving your goal. Players will also find multiple Supply Boxes around the level that can hold new Weapons and Field Upgrades that you can add to your loadout. Players will find loadout drops around the level. This is where you can edit your loadout with any of these Weapons or Field Upgrades that you have discovered in that specific mission. You will also get the chance to edit your loadout at the start of the mission on repeat playthroughs. This gives you the chance to start the mission in a different way every time you play.

List Of Open Combat Missions

There are a total of 6 Open Combat Missions in Modern Warfare 3:

