Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 introduces a new type of campaign level known as Open Combat Missions. These levels take the familiar linear and cinematic Call of Duty mission and turn it on its head, becoming more open and giving the player the freedom to approach objectives in different ways. In each of these missions, there are Supply Boxes with weapons and Field Upgrades that you can collect to expand your arsenal for that level. Collecting every weapon and item from these Supply Boxes in every Open Combat Mission will unlock the Gearhead Achievement and Trophy. In Mission 9: Oligarch, Task Force 141 decides they must hit Makarov where it hurts: the money. They do this by targeting his financier, Milena Romanova. This guide will show players where to find all Supply Boxes with Weapons and Items in Mission 9: Oligarch in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

All Oligarch Supply Box Locations In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

There are a total of 21 Supply Boxes found in Mission 9: Oligarch in Modern Warfare 3, including 16 unique weapons and 5 Field Upgrades. When a player looks at their TacMap, all of the locations will be marked by a gun icon or a gear icon for Weapons and Field Upgrades, respectively, when the Supply Box is opened. Upon discovering a Supply Drop for the first time, it will be marked on the map with a gold case with a question mark in the center. These cases can be discovered in any order. Below is the breakdown of where to find each and every item in Mission 9: Oligarch.

Supply Box #1: MCW 6.8 (Weapon)

Once you get control of Soap at the start of the mission, look slightly to the right to see a dock that you can swim to. Make your way to this dock and clear out any guards in the area. There is a boat you will find docked facing the northern part of the map with this Supply Box on it.

Supply Box #2: Explosive Katt-AMR (Weapon)

Go all the way down to the southern coast of the island to find a cave that you can swim into. Inside this cave is where you will find the Ascender tool. Go down the path to the left of the Ascender pickup to find an Ascending rope. Use this rope to find another small cave with this Supply Box.

Supply Box #3: Silenced DM56 (Weapon)

The next series of Supply Boxes are found in the southern part of the island around the bunker and throughout the many houses in this region. Go to the southmost house shown on the map below. Get onto the roof to find this Supply Box.

Supply Box #4: Silenced Bryson 800 (Weapon)

Go to the area shown in the image below to find this Supply Box.

Supply Box #5: Pulemyot 762 (Weapon)

Kill the HVI carrying the FOB-Key to gain access to the bunker near the center of the southern island. Once in the bunker, turn to the right to find this Supply Box.

Supply Box #6: Anti-Armor Rounds (Field Upgrade)

Players will find this Supply Box just to the north of a storage room that you can find with a Loadout Drop on it.

Supply Box #7: Cronen Squall (Weapon)

Go to the south of the same storage room mentioned above to find a fountain. This Supply Box is resting against this fountain.

Supply Box #8: RGL-80 (Weapon)

Now, go into the storage room to find this Supply Box.

Supply Box #9: Heartbeat Sensor (Field Upgrade)

Head back to the eastern beach. You will find a series of cabanas just off the sand. In the southernmost cabana, you will find this Supply Box.

Supply Box #10: Silenced M16 (Weapon)

Go to the house in sector E5 to find this Supply Box inside.

Supply Box #11: Incendiary Bryson 800 (Weapon)

Go to the overlook at the coast in sector E4 to find two Supply Boxes. The one on the right has the shotgun.

Supply Box #12: Recon Drone (Field Upgrade)

This Field Upgrade is directly to the left of Supply Box #11.

Supply Box #13: STB 556 (Weapon)

Go to the coast to the east of the previous two Supply Boxes, you will find this box sitting on the beach.

Supply Box #14: Explosive Crossbow (Weapon)

To the northeast of the beach that Supply Box #13 is on, you will see a floating home. You will find this weapon inside of this house.

Supply Box #15: Silenced M4 (Weapon)

Make your way up to the northern part of the island around Milena’s mansion. Come into the area from the water and make your way up the stairs. You will find a locked gate. Go around the gate and you will find this Supply Box right behind the gate.

Supply Box #16: Snapshot Pulse (Field Upgrade)

Continue up the stairs and you will find this Supply Box right outside the mansion.

Supply Box #17: Hybrid Kastov 545 (Weapon)

Head to the northern coast of the island to find a garage overlooking the water. Found right at the center of the room is this Supply Box.

Supply Box #18: Minigun (Weapon)

Exit the garage and go to the west until you reach the border of the map. You will find this Supply Box along with some other items.

Supply Box #19: Armor Box (Field Upgrade)

At the northeast part of the roundabout just outside the mansion, you will find this Supply Box against a car.

Supply Box #20: Akimbo .50 GS (Weapon)

Go to the top floor of the mansion and go into the bedroom at the northeast end of the house. On the nightstand is this Supply Box.

Supply Box #21: Silenced WSP-9 (Weapon)

Go back down to the ground floor and go to the gym in the southwest part of the house. Players will find this Supply Box against the mirror.

You have now collected all the weapons and items in Supply Boxes in Mission 9: Oligarch in Modern Warfare 3. You can check out all of the Supply Boxes for the next Open Combat Mission, Highrise. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.