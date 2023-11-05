Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 introduces a new type of campaign level known as Open Combat Missions. These levels take the familiar linear and cinematic Call of Duty mission and turn it on its head, becoming more open and giving the player the freedom to approach objectives in different ways. In each of these missions, there are Supply Boxes with weapons and Field Upgrades that you can collect to expand your arsenal for that level. Collecting every weapon and item from these Supply Boxes in every Open Combat Mission will unlock the Gearhead Achievement and Trophy. In Mission 3: Reactor, Task Force 141 tracks the Konni Group to the level’s titular abandoned reactor where they must learn what the group has in mind. This guide will show players where to find all Supply Boxes with Weapons and Items in Mission 3: Reactor in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

All Reactor Supply Box Locations In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

There are a total of 29 Supply Boxes found in Mission 3: Reactor in Modern Warfare 3, including 24 unique weapons and 5 Field Upgrades. When a player looks at their TacMap, all of the locations will be marked by a gun icon or a gear icon for Weapons and Field Upgrades, respectively, when the Supply Box is opened. Upon discovering a Supply Drop for the first time, it will be marked on the map with a gold case with a question mark in the center. These cases can be discovered in any order. Below is the breakdown of where to find all the weapons and items in Mission 3: Reactor in Modern Warfare 3.

Supply Box #1: Incendiary MCW (Weapon)

You can get this Supply Box right as you start the mission. As you drop into the level with your parachute, aim for the roof of the warehouse to the northwest of the map. This warehouse is found just under the small building with a truck parked in front of it. You can collect the weapon in this Supply Box by landing on the roof and opening the crate.

Supply Box #2: Silenced Holger 556 (Weapon)

Go all the way to the west part of the map to find a locked warehouse with a few guards stationed around it. Clear out the area and find your way to the roof. You will find a glass ceiling that you enter the warehouse from and open the Supply Box found inside.

Supply Box #3: RGL-80 (Weapon)

This Supply Box is found right behind the westmost helicopter target.

Supply Box #4: Pulse Snapshot (Field Upgrade)

Go to the south of the first helicopter objective to find a multi-storied building with several guards. You can find this Supply Box at the checkpoint on the ground floor.

Supply Box #5: Minigun (Weapon)

Get to the roof of this building where the previous Supply Box is located. Go to the westmost part of the roof to find a tower that you can climb into. You will find a grate that you can aim through to see another Supply Box. You will see a chair locking the door next to an explosive barrel. Use the barrel to destroy the door and gain access to the room. Go back to the ground floor and go to the door that you have destroyed to open this Supply Box.

Supply Box #6: Silenced Expedite 12 (Weapon)

Across the level are multiple abandoned reactors under construction. Head to the unfinished reactor at the center of the level. Right next to the zipline connecting to the reactor marked with the letter E.

Supply Box #7: Heartbeat Sensor (Field Upgrade)

At the same reactor, go to the construction area. You will find a platform overlooking the center of the area. Against the railing is this Supply Box.

Supply Box #8: Incendiary FJX Imperium (Weapon)

Right behind the previous Supply Box is a rope you can use to zip up to the top of the crane above you with an Ascender. At the top of the crane, you will find this Supply Box.

Supply Box #9: Explosive Crossbow (Weapon)

Go to the roof of the constructed reactor to the east of the crane. You will find this Supply Box on the northwest corner of the roof.

Supply Box #10: Signal 50 (Weapon)

Go to the south part of the same reactor roof that the previous Supply Box is on. Supply Box #10 is found next to the Ascender rope overlooking the southern helicopter objective.

Supply Box #11: Holger 26 (Weapon)

Right next to the second helicopter is a pair of Supply Boxes. This box is found on the right.

Supply Box #12: Cronen Squall (Weapon)

This Supply Box is directly to the left of the previously listed box.

Supply Box #13: Fennec 45 (Weapon)

To the north right next to the south helicopter is a small workshop with this Supply Box near one of its entrances.

Supply Box #14: Silenced Lachman Sub (Weapon)

Leave the workshop mentioned above and go down the stairs to the southeast of the building. Take the pather into the reactor and you will find this Supply Box against the wall up a flight of stairs.

Supply Box #15: Incendiary MTZ Interceptor (Weapon)

Before heading into the reactor’s main building, go outside and go to the northeast wall of the building. You will find a Supply Box on the back of a cargo truck.

Supply Box #16: Incendiary Bryson 800 (Weapon)

Go inside the reactor’s main building and you will find this Supply Box on the ground floor. This is found just outside the airlock to the reactor’s core.

Supply Box #17: Anti-Armor Rounds (Field Upgrade)

To the north of the reactor’s building is another small workshop. You can find this Supply Box sitting on a pile of palettes.

Supply Box #18: Armor Box (Field Upgrade)

Go to the building to the west of the south helicopter. You will know that you are at the right building when you find the one with the Loadout Drop on its roof. There is a chair blocking the door that leads into the building. You can look through a window on the long wall of the building facing the east. Shoot the chair through the window.

Supply Box #19: Basilisk (Weapon)

Head to the north edge of the map right above the incomplete reactor where you will find Supply Boxes #6 and #7. Similar to the previous Box, the entrances to the room that the Supply Box is in are locked. Make your way to the roof and make your way in through the glass ceiling. You will find this Supply Box sitting on the sofa in the locked room.

Supply Box #20: Hybrid STB 556 (Weapon)

Head to the northern helicopter objective and you will find this Supply Box to the west of it.

Supply Box #21: PILA (Weapon)

Go to the other side of the helicopter to find another Supply Box.

Supply Box #22: Incendiary Haymaker (Weapon)

Go back to the unfinished reactor at the center of the map and go to the ground floor. Go to the south of the construction area to find two Supply Boxes. The right one has the Haymaker shotgun.

Supply Box #23: HCR 56 (Weapon)

You will find this Supply Box directly to the left of the Supply Box mentioned above.

Supply Box #24: Munitions Box (Field Upgrade)

You will find a staircase behind the Supply Boxes mentioned above. Go up the stairs and go to the eastmost wall. Against the wall is this Supply Box.

Supply Box #25: Silcenced Core-45 (Weapon)

Go to the zipline that connects the central unfinished reactor and take it to reach the incomplete reactor marked with the letter E. Use the wood bridge to get to the center of this reactor and then go to the south part of the construction area. This is where you will find this Supply Box.

Supply Box #26: Silenced Vel 46 (Weapon)

Head back to the building where you found the Armor Box Field Upgrade and go onto the roof. You will see a Loadout Drop right next to this Supply Box.

Supply Box #27: KV Inhibitor (Weapon)

Go to the southwest end of the map to find a radio tower. Use your Ascender to reach the top of this tower and find this Supply Box.

Supply Box #28: Sakin MG38 (Weapon)

You will find an abandoned building just north of the radio tower mentioned above. Go here and you will find this Supply Box on the second floor.

Supply Box #29: Sidewinder (Weapon)

Go to the building at the northern part of the level shown on the map below. On the roof is the final Supply Box for this mission.

You have now collected all the weapons and items in Supply Boxes in Mission 3: Reactor in Modern Warfare 3. You can check out all of the Supply Boxes for the next Open Combat Mission, Crash Site. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.