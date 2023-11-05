Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 introduces a new type of campaign level known as Open Combat Missions. These levels take the familiar linear and cinematic Call of Duty mission and turn it on its head, becoming more open and giving the player the freedom to approach objectives in different ways. In each of these missions, there are Supply Boxes with weapons and Field Upgrades that you can collect to expand your arsenal for that level. Collecting every weapon and item from these Supply Boxes in every Open Combat Mission will unlock the Gearhead Achievement and Trophy. After Makarov downs a Russian airline, Farah explores the wreck to ensure that the world doesn’t blame her ULF. This guide will show players where to find all Supply Boxes with Weapons and Items in Mission 7: Crash Site in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

All Crash Site Supply Box Locations In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

There are a total of 10 Supply Boxes found in Mission 7: Crash Site in Modern Warfare 3, including 7 unique weapons and 3 Field Upgrades. When a player looks at their TacMap, all of the locations will be marked by a gun icon or a gear icon for Weapons and Field Upgrades, respectively, when the Supply Box is opened. Upon discovering a Supply Drop for the first time, it will be marked on the map with a gold case with a question mark in the center. These cases can be discovered in any order. Below is the breakdown of where to find each and every item in Mission 7: Crash Site.

Supply Box #1: Silenced M4 (Weapon)

Near the center of the map just a little to the north of the crashed plane, there is a pole barn. At the northern entrance of the barn is this Supply Box.

Supply Box #2: Armor Box (Field Upgrade)

Go out the back entrance of the barn that is next to the first Supply Box. Then, face west to see a structure not too far away. You can fund the second Supply Box here.

Supply Box #3: Incendiary Lockwood 680 (Weapon)

Go to the western house and make your way to the bedroom on the first floor. You will find a Supply Box here.

Supply Box #4: Munitions Box (Field Upgrade)

Go back towards the start of the mission. To the east of the map near the center of the map is a cliffside that has a zipline at the top of it. At the base of this cliff is where you will find this Supply Box along a broken wooden fence.

Supply Box #5: Kastov 762 (Weapon)

Go to the south house to find this Supply Box in the bedroom.

Supply Box #6: Silenced Crossbow (Weapon)

Players will find this weapon in a small structure not too far from the previous box. Go to the west of the house that you just found Supply Box #5 to find the Crossbow.

Supply Box #7: Silenced Victus XMR (Weapon)

Go the east of the same southern building discussed above to find another Supply Box in a small pole barn.

Supply Box #8: Heartbeat Sensor (Field Upgrade)

Go to the south-facing exterior wall of the south house. At the corner is this Supply Box.

Supply Box #9: Silenced SA-B 50 (Weapon)

You will find this Supply Box on the roof of the center house.

Supply Box #10: Incendiary RAAL MG (Weapon)

Finally, go just behind the crashed plane just to the west of the flaming wreckage to find this Supply Box.

You have now collected all the weapons and items in Supply Boxes in Mission 7: Crash Site in Modern Warfare 3. You can check out all of the Supply Boxes for the next Open Combat Mission, Oligarch. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.