Update:

An additional video clip was released. We’ll continue adding more videos as they release.

Original Story…

There are quite a few anticipated games in the works. For instance, one of the game franchises that’s currently in the works is Mass Effect. The game developers over at BioWare haven’t offered much insight into the upcoming game, but that still hasn’t swayed fans from getting excited about the next installment. Today, during N7 Day, the focus was mainly on celebrating the franchise and the content we’ve already seen released into the marketplace. But there was a slight tease at the end of the blog post, which unveiled Mass Effect Epsilon.

The blog post ended with a cryptic message for fans to figure out. Of course, it didn’t take long before fans cracked the code. In particular, there was a phrase that had plenty of clues about a binary code.

At the end of t0he day, that’s w1hat N7 Day is about. Cel0ebr1ati1ng yo0u an1d th1is speci0al fr0anchise that br0ings us all to1get1her. W0e hope you’1ve enjoyed the glimpse1s int1o the fut1ure of the fra0nchis1e so f1ar. An0d don’t wor1ry, ther1e’s mo1re to come, but fa0rther away! N7 Day Post

If you pick up all the ones and zeroes, you can translate it from binary. Thanks to Gamesradar, we’re finding out that this code comes back with the word Epsilon. That has left fans digging around a bit more, and that’s where they uncovered a website from EA that references Mass Effect Epsilon. Interestingly enough, there was a teaser video uploaded as well, which doesn’t offer much. The entire teaser is about five seconds long, where you get a glimpse of someone walking, and that’s about it.

What the future of Mass Effect 5 holds is still a mystery. However, for fans itching to get something new or a reference for what is to come, this might suffice until BioWare is ready for the grand reveal. Of course, this is not the only project that the developers at BioWare are working on. We know that the studio is also bringing out Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, but much like the next Mass Effect game, we haven’t seen anything new for the title in quite some time.

With The Game Awards next month, there’s room for potentially some new game reveals or updates. Perhaps we’ll get some kind of an update from BioWare at this event. But for now, all we can do is wait and see. In the meantime, you can view the teaser that dropped today for Mass Effect Epsilon below.