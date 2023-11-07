Ubisoft Montreal Gets Hit With Layoffs

You never want to hear about layoffs. It’s a piece of disheartening news for fans and even more so for those affected within the studios. However, today, we’re finding out that a series of layoffs just happened within Ubisoft Montreal. This is one of the biggest studios under Ubisoft, and today, we’re finding out that nearly a hundred jobs were lost. The news comes from Insider Gaming, which stated that a total of 98 people were laid off from the company.

The jobs that were lost ranged from IT, administrative, SFX, and general teams. However, it’s all due to the Ubisoft company going through a reorganization phase. That shouldn’t mean we will see anything affecting the company in terms of current project productions. If you don’t recall, Insider Gaming also noted that it wasn’t long ago that Ubisoft Montreal started to bring employees back into the offices after the pandemic. Most offices, both inside and outside of the video game industry, started to work remotely. Most had started to prefer these setups as they cut back on the time required to travel into offices.

However, the option was scrapped, and now we’re finding out about the layoffs. Again, in a statement provided to the publication, Ubisoft claims that this new restructuring phase within the company is not going to change any of the current production plans. Instead, the company was seeking out new ways to streamline its operations and enhance collective efficiency. Whether this will work out for Ubisoft in the long term remains to be seen.

For instance, one of the games that fans are still waiting on from Ubisoft is Skull And Bones. That game continues to get delayed, but a new launch window is set for early 2024. Perhaps this is one project that Ubisoft will finally see cross the finish line with the new restructuring at the company. Likewise, Ubisoft recently unveiled its plans to shut down online services for ten video games leading up to 2024. With that said, these games that are soon getting their online services killed off are on the older side. So, chances are you might not be actively playing any of the titles, but in case you want a heads-up on what’s being removed, you can view the list of games being removed right here.