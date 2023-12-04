15 Best New Games Of November 2023

November has come and gone, but what of the games that were in it? Which ones stood out? We can tell you that!

#15 Roboquest

We’re going to start off with a robot game. Why? Why not?

In Roboquest, you’ll be a robot trying to overcome other robots in this roguelite title. The twist? You’ll need to constantly upgrade yourself so you can venture further into the realm and see what else awaits you. That won’t be easy with the fast-paced gameplay that the title offers.

All sorts of weapons are available to your robot, so pick the ones you think are best for you!

But it’s not just about firepower. It’s about dodging, adapting, and testing your mental skills to see just how good you can be!

#14 Hero’s Adventure: Road to Passion

There are plenty of games that put you on a “hero journey” and expect you to do certain things to come out of it a certain way. But in Hero’s Adventure: Road to Passion, you’ll be given options like never before.

You are a young warrior who sets off on a journey like nothing before. But what will you become on your journey? That’s up to you. You’ll have numerous options to grow and fight the way you desire. You can become a master martial artist or learn various weapon techniques. Or, you can be a more spiritual person and see where that guides you.

This is your road and your journey; choose the path you feel is best!

#13 Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

Riot Games has been getting a lot out of their MOBA recently by doing individual games about the characters you play. In Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, you’ll take on the roles of Nunu and Willump, who are going through an adventure in a frozen land!

This is the heartwarming journey that many of you might be looking for, as the two will bond like never before and take on dangers as a team! You never know who else might be waiting for you out there, so be ready to make friends, fight foes, and stick together no matter what!

#12 The Invincible

It should’ve been a simple mission to find out what happened to your lost teammates on a planet they were exploring. But as you land on Regis III, you’ll soon see that there is nothing simple about this planet or this game.

As you work through this world, you’ll uncover secrets that could doom the human race if you’re not careful.

The more you interact with the world, the more you will learn. But, you might learn too much and put everything in the universe at risk. What will come from the end of your mission? Will you even want to survive it? Play the game and find out.

#11 Risk of Rain Returns

Have you ever seen the rain? We applaud you out there who got that reference. But we ask that question because Risk of Rain Returns will ensure you see it and survive what’s coming within it.

The title helped fans enjoy a terrifying roguelike experience where you’re trying to survive on a planet where there are enemies everywhere.

When your ship is attacked, 15 of you head to the nearby planet and attempt to survive what’s out there! Each survivor is unique, and you’ll have a chance to pick whatever one you want to see if you can deal with every threat with their skills!

#10 For The King 2

Are you ready to save the kingdom from an oppressive Queen who just won’t learn her lesson? Good! Then get ready for For The King 2! The game will have you banding together with your friends to take on the Queen and her forces so that the people can finally be free!

The game is a perfect example of “simple to learn, hard to master.” You can’t just pop in and hop to get away with basic attacks. You need to take time and plan out your attacks and how your party works together to take on rougher foes!

Do you have what it takes to save the day?

#9 The Talos Principle 2

If you’re familiar with the original game, you’ll find plenty to love in The Talos Principle 2. The game puts you in a mysterious world where humans are gone, but robots inhabit a city where their culture is everywhere.

The more you look around, the more questions that pop into your head. Is this really the future that was promised? Do you think there’s more going on here than you realize?

No matter the answer, you will have plenty of mind-bending puzzles to solve! So test your brains and find out the answers you seek! That is, if you want to find those answers…

#8 RoboCop: Rogue City

Dead or alive, you’re playing this game! Yes, we’ll find a way to make you play this game even if you’re not alive anymore!

RoboCop: Rogue City takes place between the second and third films and features the legendary officer trying to clean up his city when a new force comes to threaten it! Go throughout Detroit and fight off criminals with an arsenal of weaponry!

Then, when you have some free time, explore the police station and talk with the other characters from the show!

Can you bring justice to Detroit? Or will you be overwhelmed by some of the new foes you’ll face? Pull out your Auto-9 and find out!

#7 My Time At Sandrock

Who is ready to start a building adventure? If you’re playing My Time At Sandrock, that’s exactly what you’ll be doing! In the game, you’ll be put in a world that had a post-apocalyptic event, and you need to help rebuild an area that has seen better days!

You’ll start small and only have your tools to help you! The more you build, the more the area of Sandrock will grow around you!

One of the things you’ll notice is that there are plenty of characters to interact with, and they’ll give you things to do to grow your world further! Plus, you can explore the Sandrock area and what’s beyond it!

Are you ready to take the pitch? Do you think you can take on other clubs and leagues and come out on top with you as the manager? If so, check out Football Manager 2024!

In the game, you’ll take the role of a Football club manager and start to build up your team so that you can take on all comers! With so much that goes into managing a club, it’s not as simple as winning on the pitch!

Get the players to push your team to the next level, upgrade your arena to host more fans and more! And if you don’t like how one of them is turning out, start over and try again!

#5 Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

SEGA’s criminal underworld series has been taking off quite a bit recently, and their latest game continues the main story by bringing another chapter to the story of Kazuma Kiryu.

After faking his death, he’s gone underground to try and protect his family. But something has gone wrong. Someone is manipulating events to try and get him to surface. But why? You need to work through waves of foes to try and get the answer so you can stay hidden while also staying alive.

Learn various styles and don’t let your enemies take you down! You are the dragon, and you need to remind them of that!

#4 Hogwarts Legacy

Yes, we know that Hogwarts Legacy came out earlier this year and was one of the best-selling games of the entire year, and that’s awesome! However, the Nintendo Switch port took a bit longer to create, so they needed to wait a while to port it.

But now it has come out on Switch, and it holds up pretty well! Regardless of what console or PC you play it on, the result is the same. You’ll be a young witch or wizard going to Hogwarts and get to craft your own story as you learn spells, do classes, work with magical beasts, and more!

It’s time to “Live The Unwritten” once again!

#3 Persona 5 Tactica

Are you ready to take on a new threat with some familiar thieves? If so, get ready for Persona 5 Tactica!

The game takes place in an alternate part of Momentos where things aren’t going as expected. The Phantom Thieves have been separated and are facing dangerous new threats while gaining new allies trying to start a revolution!

Unlike in the main game, you’ll be in a tactics-style gameplay loop. You’ll need to place your Phantom Thieves properly around the battlefield and work together to do combo moves to come out on top! Do you have what it takes to save the day?

#2 Star Ocean The Second Story R

There were many “returns” in November, and one that had certain RPG fans pumped was the 2.5HD remake of Star Ocean The Second Story R.

The game is arguably the best game in the fan-favorite franchise, and seeing it upgraded for modern systems is a treat. You play as either Claude, a young man from the Pangalactic Federation, or Rena, a talented young healer from a medieval-style world, and must work together to find the source of trouble within Rena’s land.

Along the way, you’ll gather allies, unlock incredible powers, and learn the truth behind what’s happening in the universe! Are you ready for a cosmic adventure?

#1 Super Mario RPG

It might seem a little biased that we’re ending the list on a 26-year-old remake title, but when is the remake that GOOD and honors where it came from? You dang right we’re going to praise it!

Super Mario RPG takes Mario and his allies on an adventure throughout the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond to try and stop the vile Smithy Gang, who has taken over Bowser’s castle. The game utilizes turn-based RPG mechanics and special commands to give a deep gameplay experience.

Plus, the game has been upgraded so that it’s never looked better. If you’ve never had the chance to play this title before, don’t miss this chance to get it!