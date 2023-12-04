10 Best New Games Announced November 2023

What's coming out that you should keep an eye on?

November had some big releases, but it also had some big announcements that fans should be pumped for! Like what? Check out the list below and find out!

#10 Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

Numerous games in history were supposed to be made and released, but they never got to see the light of day. They are great “what ifs?” and usually aren’t seen again.

But in the case of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, its time has finally come. In it, the beloved Genie will have to square off against her pirate rival once again. With new abilities and weapons to use, Shantae will have her hands full on this wondrous adventure.

Plus, the title will retain the graphics that it originally used, so you’ll get to play it as though you still had the Game Boy Advance.

#9 World of Warcraft: The War Within

The wars on Azeroth have taken many forms over the years, and they’ve taken players to spots all over the world, including the skies above. But now, you’ll head to the realms within the world that haven’t been touched in a while!

You’ll dive underground to take on a threat that has amassed a monstrous army to take out the surface! You’ll need to band together to face this new threat and save Azeroth once again!

With new classes to use, places to travel to, and raids to commence, you’ll be busy for quite some time when the expansion arrives!

#8 Risk of Rain: Hostile Worlds

Here’s a franchise you’ll see more than once on this list. Risk of Rain: Hostile Worlds is a mobile spinoff of the beloved game, and the team at Gearbox Publishing notes that it’s a mix of the roguelite elements that you love while turning them into an “ARPG Shooter” because we’re all sure you wanted that!

No matter the reasoning, the game will have you either play alone or with friends, and you can make a group to take on the monsters you’ll find in this new world and get all the loot you desire in the process!

It looks to be a fun and simple game, so why not sign up and help test it out?

#7 Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time

If you’ve been having fun adventures in the valley, finding all your favorite Disney and Pixar characters, and building a nice life together, you’ll want to check out Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time when it arrives.

In the game, you’ll head to a new isle where Jafar is trying to commence some rather despicable evil. But fear not; some of your Disney allies will be there to help you, and you might see some new faces along the way! Plus, there’s even more to explore than ever before!

No matter what, adventure and fun awaits! So don’t miss out on the fun when it arrives!

#6 On Your Tail

What good is a vacation if you aren’t doing something at least a little adventurous? In On Your Tail, that will be your goal, as you guide Diana on a journey to both have fun, learn more about the people of the vacation town she’s in, and see what’s really at the heart of this place.

The further you dive into this place, the more you’ll want to search it for clues and see what will happen next. The game is a story-driven adventure mixed with detective elements and investigative gameplay!

Sure, you might just want to go relax on your vacation, but this is much more fun!

#5 Blade Chimera

Stop us when this sounds familiar. You’re playing a powerful warrior who has lost his memory and…oh, you have heard this before? Then you won’t mind a recap of such events!

Blade Chimera will you have play a demon hunter, and yes, they’ve lost their memories. Together with their sword, which also happens to be a demon, you’ll need to go on a quest to take out foes and collect your lost memories.

Who are you? How did you get these skills? What happened to your wife? What made you lose your memories in the first place? These questions and more await you as you tackle this adventure!

#4 Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm

You might not think that a game like this needs an expansion given the wealth of content and replayability the title has, but when you play Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm, you’ll understand why the team decided to go this route.

The game focuses on a story of “broken souls” and how one has been sent to a familiar planet to defeat an ancient terror!

The Lost Son awaits you, and you’ll need to reach him so that all of this can end. But what tragic story will unfold as you continue on? You’ll need to play to find out!

#3 Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

There’s already been plenty of talk about Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred and what it could mean not only for the game but also for how Blizzard will handle expansions going forward. But we’ll talk about what we know for now. Ironically, we know very little.

The teaser for this expansion did reveal that Mephisto will return to the game and that we’ll be in a familiar forest area from the second title.

Given past expansions, it makes sense that there will be new classes to try out, lands to explore, enemies to face, and more. So buckle up! It’s going to be a rather bumpy ride.

#2 Planet of Lana

How far would you go to restore the peace in your world? That is a question that many stories have asked, and the answers are almost always different. But in Planet of Lana, you’ll need to answer that question without resorting to violence.

The world you’re in was one that had a unique balance between its many “residents.” But over time, something started to shift, and now, an army of faceless creatures is running amok, and you must figure out how to make everything right again.

Solve puzzles, gain allies, and see what it takes to bring peace back to your home.

#1 The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Yes, we know that many of you will NOT be happy that The Last of Us Part II Remastered is coming. But we all KNEW it was coming, given the success of the first game’s remake, so a remaster for the sequel was inevitable.

In the game, set years after the events of the first title, Joel and Ellie are living life as best they can, even if their own relationship isn’t what it was.

But when terrible events unfold, Ellie will go on a mission of vengeance and will do whatever it takes to get what she feels is right. But is it right?