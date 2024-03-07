Capcom Increasing Starting Salaries During A Time Of Mass Layoffs

The video game industry hasn’t been thriving all that much recently. After the pandemic, several studios faced layoffs. Both big names and small studios had to dial things back. We’ve seen too many of these reports, from having to lay off several employees to cutting off productions from various projects and even closing down complete studios. But Capcom is looking to make a positive change, and it’s starting with its offices in Japan.

Today, thanks to a report from the VGC, we’re learning that Capcom is increasing salaries for employees starting the company in the 2025 fiscal year. This will also affect those who previously joined in the 2024 fiscal year. Overall, the increase will be about 25% for employees, which is a nice change of pace from the onslaught of news regarding various layoffs and uncertainties. Of course, it seems Capcom is doing well enough to allow for these salary increases.

Fortunately, everyone with existing salaries will see a raise of over 5% so that they won’t be left out. This salary increase is all an effort to further invest in the talent that will help keep Capcom in the limelight. The studio has certainly managed to turn quite a bit of profit with its beloved and established franchises.

With that said, the increases seem to be in Japan, so we’re uncertain if the same trend might follow other markets. But again, it’s a nice change of news for the video game industry, where everything looked to be in a downward spiral. We’re hopeful this is the trend we see moving forward with other studios as they can get back on their feet and deliver thrilling gameplay experiences while caring for the talented employees working on these projects.

Meanwhile, for Capcom, we’ve seen plenty of rumors online suggesting that several Resident Evil games are coming out. If rumors are to be true, Resident Evil fans might have the next mainline installment unveiled and the next official remake for the franchise, Resident Evil 5.

Currently, the Resident Evil franchise has the Resident Evil 4 remake as its latest release available in the marketplace. However, Capcom will have another notable game release this month. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is coming this March 22, 2024. We even reported on why Capcom insists on only making one save file available when players pick this action RPG up.