Spider-Man Multiplayer Game Trailer Leaked Online

Spider-Man: The Great Web was supposed to be a new title from Sony that will soon be added to the already existing lineup of Marvel’s Spider-Man video games. However, this game has been canceled, which is really sad news considering that this game was one to feature multiplayer among multiple Spider-Men.

A leaked trailer was shared on social media from the work of Spider-Man: The Great Web, and in this trailer, we see Miles Morales as he does some narration before we soon see some other Spider-Men join him on the streets battling crime.

A second trailer for the cancelled multiplayer Spiderman game has been leaked. pic.twitter.com/Rt9Q3pw5dD — Dylan (@itsdyllie) March 13, 2024

One trailer had already been leaked for the game, but now a second one has come to light on Twitter which has already made fans question Sony even more as to why this game was canceled in the first place. Some players even stating they felt Sony didn’t like money because they wanted to purchase the game so bad.

As stated above, it seems Miles Morales is speaking throughout the trailer, and this is what he is saying: “New York City. Nothing in the whole world I wouldn’t do for this big, beautiful apple. One moment you’re scarfing down a slice from Vinnie’s, the next – you’re stopping a super-villain prison break. Sometimes you can swing it as a lone wolf, but you’re way better off with some friends. I’ve seen the Sinister Six before… But never so methodical – so savage. I don’t think I’m going to be enough this time, guys. But together, we just might be.“

A few months earlier, some images were leaked for this Spider-Man game, and honestly, the game already looked ready to be released at that point, seemingly being a fully developed game. This makes the cancellation of it any more questioning at that point.

It is such a sad thing to see that a game such as this – a Spider-Man multiplayer, which is what many fans were asking for, seems to be close – if not done, being developed only for us to never be able to play it due to its cancellation.