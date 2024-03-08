Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher Merch Coming from Insert Coin

Insert Coin, known for its stylish video game-inspired clothing collections, has begun teasing new apparel inspired by the worlds of CD Projekt Red. Although no concrete images of the new merchandise have been revealed just yet, fans of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 will want to keep their eyes peeled over the next few weeks.

ICYMI, we're collaboration with @CDPROJEKTRED on collections for The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077!



We can't wait to show you what we've got lined up… pic.twitter.com/fVFOg22lrl — Insert Coin (@InsertCoinTees) March 8, 2024

In the past, the company has delighted fans with official apparel and accessories tied to popular games like Final Fantasy XIV, Mass Effect, The Last of Us, Fall Guys, God of War, Hi-Fi Rush, Call of Duty, Gran Turismo, and many more.

After a spectacularly rough launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has managed to claw its way back from the brink. The game sold over 25 million copies by October 2023, which will hopefully help to recoup the $436 million spent on its development. An expansion, Phantom Liberty, was released in September 2023, and a sequel, Project Orion, was officially announced last October.

Despite releasing nearly a decade ago, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt continues to see success and accolades, having won over 200 awards. Many consider the action RPG to be one of the best video games ever made, and the novel-inspired title has sold over 50 million copies to date, cementing it as one of the best-selling titles of all time.

This week, Insert Coin announced that their sold-out Yakuza collection has been restocked, causing users on X to collectively lose their minds. Recently, the company teamed up with Hideo Kojima for a series of Kojima Productions-inspired shirts.