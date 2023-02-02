The Witcher 3 Gets New Patch For Console And PC

A new patch has been rolled out for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt which looks set to improve a number of bugs and issues. Patch 4.01will bring increased stability to the game on all platforms, which will come as good new to those playing the recently updated classic on current-generation platforms.

The platform-specific changes that this latest patch will bring into play have been listed below. The latest patch only applies to the game on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

PC-specific

Fixed an issue where the Screen Space Reflections setting wasn’t working on PC despite being turned on. Players who had previously set their SSR setting to high may notice a performance impact.

Added a new performance mode for ray-traced global illumination, which can be toggled by players with compatible hardware. It improves frame rate by prioritizing performance over range and precision.

Console-specific

Fixed an issue where consoles could create a higher amount of saves than their set limit, resulting in various issues with saving the game or user settings being reset.

Improved Screen Space Reflections quality on next-gen consoles.

Optimized ray-traced global illumination on next-gen consoles to improve the performance of Ray Tracing Mode.

Quests and gameplay – available on all platforms

Battle Preparations – Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to interact with Avallac’h during the objective “Let Avallac’h know everything’s ready.”

Family Matters – Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash during the transition to Ciri’s Story: Out of the Shadows when speaking to the Bloody Baron.

King’s Gambit – Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to participate in the fistfight with the second Vildkaarl due to an invisible obstacle.

Wine Wars: Belgaard – Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 4.00, where the quest couldn’t be completed if the player destroyed one of the required monster nests during exploration.

A Dangerous Game – The armor in Caesar’s room should now change its appearance when the Alternate Nilfgaardian Armor is turned on.

Axii Puppet – Increased the health and damage dealt by the puppet.

Adrenaline Rush mutation should now work according to its description.

Various small fixes to quests and cutscenes.

Localization – available on all platforms

Fixed various issues with Arabic localization.

Added the localized versions of Orianna’s song “Lullaby of Woe” in Korean and Simplified Chinese.

Adjusted Priscilla’s lip-sync animation to match her voice-over in Simplified Chinese during the song “The Wolven Storm”.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.