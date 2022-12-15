The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition Has Some Free In-Game Rewards

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for these past few months, you’ll know that the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt rolled out yesterday. The update, which is free for all owners of the legendary game, has brought a tonne of new content and features to CD Projekt RED’s landmark title. There’s also been a nice little surprise bundled in for all players who already owned the game. This comes in the form of some free digital goodies that players can get their hands on from the game’s main menu screen.

Alongside all of the major gameplay, performance and visual upgrades brought in by the new update, which is now called The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, the new in-game rewards are up for grabs right now. The items on offer are some brand new gear for Geralt of Rivia to venture forth across the Continent in. They’re intended as a thank you from CD Projekt RED, both for purchasing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in the first place and for upgrading the game to the recently-released Complete Edition.

Players will be able to get their hands on the new gear set by linking their in-game accounts to the new Witcher website and gog.com. When in the main menu screen of the game, players will be able to scroll down to a tab that says “my rewards.” From here, a prompt will appear on-screen that allows players to connect their accounts online. This can be done either by visiting the on-screen link via a browser or by scanning the QR code that appears on the screen. Once players have registered and linked their accounts, the set of rewards will be waiting for them to collect in the Royal Palace in Vizima. There’ll also be a letter from Yennefer added to the player’s inventory that specifies exactly where to pick up the new gear set.

The items available to claim are the Sword of a Thousand Flowers, White Widow of the Valley of Flowers (a second sword), the Armor of a Thousand Flowers, Trousers of a Thousand Flowers, Gauntlets of a Thousand Flowers and Boots of a Thousand Flowers. It’s a pretty nice-looking gear set and gives yet another look for Geralt, who can also bag himself a couple of additional armour sets in the new update, including one that replicates the look of Henry Cavill’s Geralt from The Witcher on Netflix.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is available now to download for free if you previously owned the game on any platform.

