Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Coming Fall 2023

Marvel’s Spider-Man was one of the best superhero titles ever when it was released on PS4 and eventually PC. The title from Insomniac Games tells a new story in the life of Peter Parker by not focusing on his origins but on the sacrifices the character has had to make and continues to make to be Spider-Man and save New York. The gameplay was also a highlight of the title, as you could swing through the city like never before and go through a New York replicated with impressive detail. We also got a spinoff for PS5 starring Miles Morales! But fans have been dying for more information on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

We know the game is coming and have known it for a while now due to a reveal trailer showing Peter and Miles in action. However, since that time, things have been eerily quiet. To the extent that fans have wondered if a delay was coming. Today, the PlayStation Blog made posts about the games that were coming up, and they had a message from Insomniac about their superhero sequel:

“What a year it’s been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers. Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022… and here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall.”

So it appears that Fall 2023 is their “projected release window,” and fans will have to wait and see if that holds. While the window gives fans something to look forward to, we still have no real information about the game.

Aside from Peter and Miles working together, the only thing of note from the original trailer is that Venom will show up in the title. But it’s not Eddie Brock who will wear the symbiote. In Insomniac’s version of the world, Harry Osborne got sick, and he injected him with the symbiote to cure him. It’ll “make him better” health-wise, but mind-wise? That’s a different matter.

There have been hints that Kraven the Hunter might appear too, but that still needs to be confirmed. We know that many of the villains in Spider-Man’s roster were shown in the first game, but not all of them. For example, Norman hasn’t gone Green Goblin to our knowledge. So there’s potential here for many surprises. Hopefully, it’s not too long before some of those surprises are revealed!

Source: PlayStation Blog