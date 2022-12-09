The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Receives Next-Gen Update Trailer

The next-gen update of the game will be released on December 14

This might be coming from fairly biased fingers, but the news about a next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt being released was one of the biggest gaming news stories of the past year. The original game was a generational phenomenon, and one of the best RPGs of all time, but if there was one thing it now needs, then that was an update for the newer consoles. The game is being released on December 14 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and at this year’s Game Awards show, we got to see a next-gen update trailer of the game.

The next-gen update trailer for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

How much of an improvement can actually be made to an already brilliant game though? Well, as you can see from the next-gen update trailer, there’s been quite a fair bit added. The updated game comes with a bunch of new features that fans will be eager to experience, I’m sure. The update has been confirmed to feature all types of things such as:

4K Textures and Models

Ray Tracing Features

Vastly Improved Gameplay

A 60-FPS Mode

Cloud Saves

A Brilliant New Photo Mode

It is quite hard to believe that the game can be improved so much, but with all these updates and new features, that dream has become a fantastic reality. What we also know about this next-gen update is that it will include a fair bit of new content. What kind of content is it we hear you ask? It has been confirmed that some of the new content that will be included has been inspired by the Netflix series. If you know you’re Witcher timeline, then you will understand that the series is based on the original books which took place way before the games.

But here at Gameranx, we don’t miss a trick because we brought you the news earlier this week about what that content would be, and it revolves around a mysterious door that has been locked since the game was first released. Well, it turns out that this secret door – which is located in Velen and called The Devil’s Pit – will officially be open for exploration, finally.

The Game Awards 2022 treated us to all kinds of interesting details about upcoming games though, and this trailer was just one of the dozens that were revealed. You can find all the information regarding the special award winners and any announced games here.

