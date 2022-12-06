The Witcher 3 Update’s Netflix Crossover Quest Detailed

The gaming community is gearing up for the long-awaited next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The update rolls out on December 14 and some new details have emerged as to what players can expect from the new content. One such nugget of insight is in regard to the crossover content that’s heading into the game from the Netflix show The Witcher.

As spotted by Gamesradar+ and reported in Eurogamer, the new content will come as part of the unravelling of a years-long mystery in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Longstanding players and fans will remember a certain location in Velen called The Devil’s Pit. It’s not too far into the starting zone of White Orchard, where Geralt of Rivia first begins his adventures. The pit itself is a cavernous location which is also home suspiciously locked door. Fans have always wondered if this door was the entrance to another mine or a secret passageway, and it seems as though after seven whole years, we’re finally about to find out what’s behind it.

Eurogamer reports that the Netflix-linked DLC that’s included as part of the upcoming update will allow these doors to be unlocked. This will then kick off a scavenger-hunt style questline for players to work their way through. Along the way, there’ll be some creepy exploration and a “memorable” final showdown, which has a few different possible end outcomes. Players will be rewarded for their efforts in the Devil’s Pit mines with some special crafting diagrams. These will allow players to create replica gear based on the set used by Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher TV adaptation. According to gameplay tested out by Eurogamer, the new armour is reminiscent of Cavill’s gear in Season One of The Witcher, while its upgraded, mastercrafted version is akin to that of the Season Two armour.

Players shouldn’t expect to spend too long hunting down these diagrams though. Unlike the other sets of Witcher school gear, they’re much easier to find through this one Velen-based questline. It should take roughly half an hour to complete.

Other crossover content from Netflix’s version of events will include alternative in-game looks for Dandelion, thereby turning him into the show’s Jaskier. This can be toggled on and off at any point, as with other character looks. There’s also the wrinkled-looking Nilfgaardian armour from the show, which can again be toggled on or off from the main game menu.

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt rolls out on December 14.

