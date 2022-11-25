CDPR Unveils New-Look Website For The Witcher 3

The anticipation is definitely building for the upcoming next-gen update of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The long-awaited update for the current console generation is finally coming on December 14. Ahead of this, developers CD Projekt RED have revealed a new-look website for the game today.

The revised and redesigned website is now live and aims to provide those new to the world of The Witcher with an epic overview of what to expect. It’s probably as good a time as any to dive deeper into the history and lore of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This is especially true if you’ve never played any of the games, as there are currently some fantastic deals on the title as part of this year’s Black Friday sales.

You can currently buy the game for as little as $6 / £4.99 / €5.80 in the Xbox store, meaning that it’s a great time to grab your copy of the game in time to access the free next-gen update in December. Additionally, you can pick up The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition on Steam now with 80% off, which is a huge discount on a AAA game of this calibre. The Game of the Year Edition contains all the DLC and will set you back around $9 / £6.99 / €8 at the moment, which is a massive bargain.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt website has leveled up!



Check out what it has to offer from news, media and more! And if this is your first foray into the world of The Witcher, we got a handy timeline to catch up on all that led Geralt to this moment.



⚔️ https://t.co/txj8TkWZ8E ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/fZupCY91a5 — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 25, 2022

The new-look website for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt also adds a handy timeline for the events of all three games in The Witcher franchise. this is ideal for total newcomers who may want to get up to speed on the series’ compelling history and events. There’s also a general overview of everything that’s coming as part of the next-gen update, which is what CD Projekt RED are calling the upgrade despite the current console generation being a couple of years old at this point. Some of the more exciting features heading to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms include a photo mode, a multitude of new quality-of-life features, graphical and performance updates and new content inspired by The Witcher TV series on Netflix.

For those on the last console generation, there’s reasons to be cheerful also. CD Projekt RED has confirmed that they won’t be getting left out, explaining in an update on their new website that “in addition to the next-gen release, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will also receive an update featuring numerous additions and improvements, as well as the Netflix Witcher-themed DLCs.”

CD Projekt RED has also detailed the planned launch of the website’s new ‘community corner,’ which looks set to showcase the many and varied community projects organised by the developers to celebrate the world’s love of The Witcher franchise. It’s definitely a really exciting time to be a fan of the series, and equally, a fantastic time to get into it, if by some chance you’ve managed to miss all the action the first time around.

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt rolls out on December 14.

