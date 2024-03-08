Nintendo Won’t Say Who Made Princess Peach Until The Game Launches

Nintendo’s next big game to release this year will be Princess Peach: Showtime! Fans are excited to play the demo, which was made available on the Nintendo e-Shop just a couple of days ago. This is the first Princess Peach game to be released since the 2005 Nintendo DS game “Super Princess Peach.”

This new Princess Peach game basically takes Peach on an adventure through a movie theater, and players will get to see this princess take on many different forms while playing, meaning different abilities as well. In the trailer, we see her as a cook, a ninja, a mermaid, a cowboy, and much more – different ones unlocking with more passed levels.

With all the excitement surrounding Nintendo’s Spring release, one thing they haven’t shared yet online is bugging fans—who are the developers? This is something that still hasn’t been announced online, and it continues to have fans and demo players guessing who they think the creators are who crafted the game.

Right now, players are strictly going off of the demo to try and place their finger on who they believe to be the developers. By the way that the demo looks, some players believe it to be Yoshi Studios. When Eurogamer asked about who created the game, Nintendo only said, “The development team will be credited in the game credits.”

Princess Peach: Showtime! is set to release on March 22nd and will be avaliable on Nintendo Switch from the Nintendo e-Shop and other retailers.