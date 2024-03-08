Starfield Implements 500 Fixes in New Patch, Players Relieved

Although reception to Bethesda’s Starfield hasn’t been completely positive since its release last year, the company has made it clear that support for the somewhat troubled title will continue. Updates were slow at first, but since the start of 2024, developers have released two hefty rounds of patches for the RPG, and players have been eager to share their positive feedback and excitement for the game’s future.

Patch notes for the new Update 1.10.30 reveal over 500 fixes and updates to the game, including photo mode, an updated Ship UI, and support for adjusting the FOV when using 3rd person ship view. Setting course on an inactive quest will also now make it the active quest.

“I was greatly surprised by the number of fixes (over 500!) brought by the latest update, in addition to the first quality of life updates,” said Reddit user Loose_Respond_6855.

User FitNefariousness2679 responded with an excited, but slightly more skeptical, outlook. “Honestly very surprised at the sheer volume of them. I just really hope we start getting actual content/features soon. Or the DLC many of us already paid for is BEEFY.”

In Starfield, players join a group of space explorers who must explore the galaxy in search of mysterious treasures. It is the first new IP developed by Bethesda in 25 years.

This week, rumors of a potential PlayStation 5 port of Starfield were shot down, with an insider revealing that neither Microsoft nor any of its subsidiaries were working on anything for Sony. If the game is going to jump to any other consoles, it won’t be for a long time yet.

Starfield is currently available to play on PC and Xbox Series X/S.