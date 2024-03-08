Watch Dogs Movie in Development with Sophie Wilde Starring

With a ten-year history, Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs franchise has been a financial boon for the company, selling over 30 million copies to date. It’s no surprise that, in a world jam-packed with video game adaptations for the big and small screens, the action-adventure series is the next scheduled to be transformed into a live-action spectacle.

In a new report from Deadline, Talk to Me star Sophie Wilde is in talks to play the lead in an upcoming Watch Dogs film developed by studio New Regency. No plot details are available at this time, but that’s not too surprising—each game in the series takes place in a different city with completely different characters.

Each game in the Watch Dogs series follows a hacker getting involved with a criminal underworld found in their city.

French filmmaker Mathieu Turi, known for his work on The Deep Dark and Meander, is set to direct, while Christie LeBlanc will pen the script. Turi is also said to be working on a TV adaptation of Asobo Studio’s A Plague Tale: Innocence.

Ubisoft has been gunning for more adaptations in recent years, with a film adaptation of Tom Clancy’s The Division and a live-action Assassin’s Creed Netflix series announced. It’s unclear when—or if—either of these creations will come to fruition, though Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain have been named on The Division project.

Watch Dogs was first released in 2014 for PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Wii U. The sequel, Watch Dogs 2, dropped in 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with Watch Dogs: Legion following in 2020 for PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.