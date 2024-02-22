Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Is Currently In The Fun Phase Of Development

The folks over at CD Projekt Red have a few video game projects in the works. We know that one of those projects is Project Orion. That would be the official successor to Cyberpunk 2077. Unfortunately, we don’t have very many details about the game, largely due to the developers still working through what this installment will offer. However, we know that the team working on this project is currently in the fun phase of development.

Gabe Amatangelo, the game director behind Project Orion, recently spoke with IGN. During their conversation, Gabe noted that it’s hard to really pinpoint where a game studio is with their projects. Lines are blurred between phases, but it’s clear that Project Orion is still very early in development. It’s noted that the team is still in the fun phase of the game project, which is all about coming up with concepts and prototyping.

It doesn’t seem like a full storyline is in place, either. But the team does have some pipelines set up and is currently bouncing ideas back and forth. Some of these ideas might prove to be fun and will continue getting prototyped for the actual gameplay experience. However, with the team still just figuring out some concepts of this new project, we are likely a long way off from when Cyberpunk 2077’s sequel will be made available.

We imagine that the developers over at CD Projekt Red’s North America office in Boston will ramp up its staff once the game hits full production, which is what we’re seeing this year for CD Projekt Red’s next installment to The Witcher franchise. That should also hopefully mean more information will emerge online on what this next game for the series will entail.

Meanwhile, fans are also wondering just what Project Hadar will become. This is CD Projekt Red’s first original IP, and it’s been a mystery. The developers are not keen on giving any insight into what this mysterious game project will be at the moment. So, there are certainly a few projects that should keep fans’ attention placed on CD Projekt Red over the coming years. Here’s hoping that none of them will experience the rough launch that Cyberpunk 2077 had to endure.