Uncharted 2 Movie Has A Finished Script

We’ve seen a bit of a boom lately regarding adaptations from video game source material. A few notable TV series are going on right now, along with a slew of video games. Uncharted was one of those productions that had captivated an audience while not necessarily hitting the strides with critics. Now, we’re finding out that a script is apparently made for the next movie as the production could potentially progress.

Uncharted came out in 2022 and was loosely based on the Naughty Dog video games of the same name. In this film, we watched a young Nathan Drake team up with a treasure hunter named Victor Sullivan. Leading the film were actors Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, who took on the roles of Nathan and Victor. This is also an adaptation that took a long time to see come to fruition, and fortunately, it did pay off by grossing $407 million worldwide.

While the film didn’t directly adapt a particular video game, it kept the same beats and characters in the series. We also leave off the storyline, where there is certainly room to continue on the narrative adventure. Today, thanks to a report from Screenrant, we’re discovering a script for the next movie has been finished. This comes after actor Mark confirms that he has the script on hand.

Actually, I just got a call today that they got the script in. I can’t grow a real beard and mustache, but they said, “Start growing your mustache. It’s gonna take awhile.” I’d be interested to see what the story’s like, and where that adventure takes us. But I’m excited; I know audiences really loved the first one, so we’ll see. Mark Wahlberg – Screenrant

Don’t get too excited, as Mark Wahlberg hasn’t given anything away yet. But Mark received a call recently that confirmed the script came in. Furthermore, they have already told the famed actor to start working on growing a mustache, so old Victor Sullivan will be sporting his iconic mustache when he steps back onto the big screen. With that said, it doesn’t mean there will be a second movie quite yet.

Mark noted that he’s interested and excited to see where the storyline takes them. Furthermore, he knows that the audience was captivated by the first film, so we’ll just have to see if this production kicks off and what our treasure-hunting duo takes them next. With that said, Naughty Dog also has another production kicking off recently, with the second season of The Last of Us already filming.