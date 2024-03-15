Minecraft Has Started Their Own Subscription Service

Minecraft has officially released a new monthly subscription service for their game that is very simliar to a Game Pass, but instead they are calling this the Marketplace Pass. This was recently revealed on the Minecraft website that this new subscription would cost $3.99 a month, and this would give users access to more items and content. The catalog is said to feature 150 different pieces of content that will be renewed every month.

However, for those that want to contiune playing Minecraft for free, they definitely can. This subscription service is only a added bonus for those that love the game and want to have a bunch of different outifts to wear and other content in the game.

The things that are included in this Marketplace are creator-made content which doesn’t just feature skin packs, but also things like adventure worlds, survival spawns, different types of text packs and mashups, and other downloadable content that can be purchased from the store.

Microsoft is going to be selecting each of the 150 items that will be avaliable in this exclusive catalog each month. This is the second avaliable subscription in Minecraft, the first being Realm subscriptions.

This new membership is available now in the Minecraft store, so head over there and check it out now and see what items you wanna purchase. Just remember it does cost 3.99 a month to be apart of it. Minecraft is available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, Mac IOS, Mobile, and Nintendo Switch.

Source.