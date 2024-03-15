Best Racing Games of All Time

Racing games have been around since basically the beginning of gaming itself. They’ve evolved in many ways, and here are the ones we feel are the best.

#20 OutRun

Many people developed arcade racing games, including the mighty SEGA back during their heyday. Not only did they make good stuff, but they also made games like OutRun, which were pioneers in the genre.

How so? First off, the game had rather revolutionary graphics for the time. Second, the title had a more non-linear gameplay style; that way, players could choose how to get to their destinations.

When you added that to the fun gameplay loop, not only was the arcade game a hit, it was SEGA’s most successful arcade cabinet. Then, when it was ported to consoles, it sold millions of units and became one of the best-selling games of the period.

#19 Blur

The idea of “vehicular combat” isn’t a new concept in video games. They’ve been dipping their toes into that fountain of youth for some time, and you can see some of the earliest racing games having that exact concept. In the case of Blur, Activision released the 2010 title to be something that fans could have a blast battling each other over, especially online.

While there was a racing element, the combat was what set the game apart via its weapons and car abilities.

Sadly, the game isn’t available to be played because Activision shut down the studio that developed it. But you might find a copy out there somewhere.

#18 Road Rash

One thing that racing games allowed developers to do was “push the bounds” of things beyond where most people likely felt comfortable pushing them. Don’t believe us? Well, Road Rash was a title that Electronic Arts made back when it wasn’t evil, er, back when the arcade-style games were still being made.

It was released on SEGA systems, but it came out on other systems later, and for good reason. The title was a motorcycle racing game, which doesn’t sound bad at first, right? Except, the races were not only violent, it was specifically designed so players were doing “illegal street races.”

So, by playing this game, you were willingly doing “illegal activities.” Nice.

#17 MotorStorm

While not the best racing game Sony ever put out, MotorStorm did have the distinction of being one of the main launch titles for the PS3, and the goal was to not only have a great racing game but one that would show off how environments looked on the PlayStation 3.

Remember, at that time, the console was the biggest graphical machine ever. That’s why it cost $600 initially.

The game has beautiful graphics, and many had fun with the gameplay. If anything, it might have just played things a bit too safe. Still, it did its job well enough, and it deserves a spot on this list.

#16 Test Drive: Unlimited

You might not realize it, but Test Drive: Unlimited was the 18th game in its franchise and was meant to serve as a “reboot” for the whole series. That put a ton of pressure on it. Most agreed, though, that it did pretty well for itself.

The game allows you to drive in various modes with various cars and hook up with friends so you can test each other in races that’ll go as fast as you want them to be.

Given that the franchise is still going, and a new entry is coming out soon enough, we’ll say that this reboot did its job well.

#15 Assetto Corsa Competizione

When it comes to titles like Assetto Corsa Competizione, it’s all about realism. Not just visual realism but authenticity. In this case, you’re not just racing; you’ll be a part of the GT3 Championship and get to put yourself to the test against the official racers and teams that took part in it.

That means you’ll be going up against some of the best in the world, and that will be quite the challenge.

Thanks to its tech specs, the game looks gorgeous and places like a finely tuned simulator. That means you’ll need to be in tune with your car and how it handles so you can come out on top.

#14 Need For Speed: Most Wanted

The reason this franchise has been enduring for so long is because the teams behind it have done their best to keep things fresh and throw out new ideas to keep players on their toes.

In the case of Need For Speed: Most Wanted, you’ll have a fairly sized open world to enjoy with your various cars. The twist is that the cops will constantly be on your tail, so you’ll need to outpace both them AND your rivals on the street so you can get away without a scratch.

Play things smartly on the street and you’ll be rewarded, including being able to upgrade your ride. So keep your eyes on the road…and your rearview mirror.

#13 Midnight Club 3: Dub Edition

One of the reasons that people have kept playing racing titles is simply because they have various things to offer them depending on the title. When Rockstar Games released Midnight Club 3: Dub Edition back in 2006, they wanted to give racing fans the ultimate urban experience.

They didn’t want to confine players to the track; they wanted to put them on the mean streets of very popular cities and see if they could handle themselves.

The game had plenty of customization options, and the crashes were spectacular to behold. It’s the little things that can get gamers going, you dig?

#12 F1 2020

The F1 series is widely considered the fastest racing car circuit in the world, and for good reason. The cars are built for high speeds, and that means you’ll need to be quite skilled to handle one.

F1 2020 allows players to dive not into their very own F1 Car but to experience the 2020 season as it actually happened. Players go to the official tracks of the circuit and attempt to get the victory for themselves and their team.

As the season goes on, you’ll have to upgrade your car and keep your team ready for what comes with each race! Do you think you can handle the circuit?

#11 Dirt Rally 2.0

Rally racing is some of the most dangerous and fast-paced racing you’ll ever see or experience. Split-second decisions will test drivers to the limit, and many won’t make it to the finish line.

In Dirt Rally 2.0, you’ll get the chance to see this for yourself as you get behind the wheel of an off-road rally racer and do your best to endure the tricky tracks.

With tracks covering multiple countries, you’ll have to adapt to each track on the fly and hope your co-pilot is able to help you in a meaningful way. Go fast, don’t hesitate, and get the win!

#10 Burnout 3: Takedown

Here’s a franchise that people have loved for multiple reasons, but Burnout 3: Takedown is arguably the best of the lot due to its gameplay.

The arcade-style adventure will have you going fast and crashing into things in some of the most beautiful ways possible. This isn’t a title for those who want “realism” or to enjoy the “racing environments.” Instead, the game is for those who want nothing more than to go fast, play hard, and see how much destruction they can unleash on other cars. That might sound mean to the cars, but the players don’t seem to have any issues with this!

Good times, everybody!

#9 Need For Speed Underground 2

While the franchise has seen better days, many fans consider Need For Speed Underground 2 one of the most ambitious arcade-style racing games ever made. Released back in 2006, the game didn’t just put you in a city, but it gave you five different and distinct areas to go and race in, as well as explore.

It didn’t have the largest car library ever, as you only had about 30 rides, but that wasn’t the point. These were ‘tuner cars,’ so you could get the ride you wanted and then upgrade it to fit your needs.

The game also featured realism on numerous levels, which might have helped it make an impact on gamers.

#8 F-Zero GX

It’s a crime that Nintendo hasn’t continued this franchise beyond this final console entry. Oh, and we don’t count the Nintendo Switch Online battle royale game. That’s a spinoff at best.

While the franchise has never gotten the love it deserved, F-Zero GX proved how great the game can be. The gameplay was all about speed and going as fast as possible in futuristic courses that tested your driving skills.

To this day, developers of this title say they would come back to make another if asked, and fans have been BEGGING for the return of Captain Falcon’s series.

Do it, Nintendo! Or get a…Falcon…PUNCH!!!

#7 Forza Motorsport 7

A bit on the nose in terms of placement? Maybe, but we’re consistent with this, as you’ll see later.

But the reason Forza Motorsport 7 gets so high on this list isn’t just because of the racing goodness that it exudes. Instead, it’s because Xbox decided to push this game pretty far in the graphical department.

Don’t forget that Microsoft loves its “graphically stunning” titles, and this was one of them. The graphics shined as you raced around with various car brands and battled it out against friends. It’s not the best in the franchise, as we’ll make clear soon, but it’s one still worth discussing.

#6 Cruis’n World

Whether you played it on the Nintendo 64 or the arcade version, Cruis’n World was an experience that many enjoyed the literal world over.

As the title suggested, you got to participate in races that took you all over the world, and that meant having unique experiences and enjoying clever pixel backgrounds as you raced around. It might seem odd we’re putting this title so high up, but in many ways, this is one of several arcade racing games that helped set the tone for all future console racing games.

You can call us nostalgic, but we like to think we have an appreciation for what came before.

#5 Gran Turismo 4

Ironically, Gran Turismo 4 is the #5 best-selling racing game of all time! So that makes this the perfect spot to talk about it!

The game might have come out in 2006 on the PS2, but it was a title that dared to be authentic with every fiber of its being. You’ll start your racing career with a basic car and then win races to earn money so you can upgrade.

With multiple real-world environments to race in and over 500 cars to enjoy, you might be surprised how in-depth the team went to make this title special. That might have been the reason it wasn’t just a “greatest hit” but one of the best-selling racing games ever.

#4 Wreckfest

Since racing games were made, developers ensured that you could crash into other cars. It’s part of the “appeal” of the genre from the gamer’s side. But when it comes to Wreckfest, it’s far more than just a racing title or a title where you can wreck lots of stuff with your ride.

Instead, the team behind it went full-tilt to develop a physics and rendering system to ensure that every piece of damage to the vehicle would be visible and felt. This isn’t just “random damage,” it’s precision damage.

So whatever kind of race or event you’re doing, everything will affect you, or affect your opponent. So ensure your ride is up to the challenge!

#3 Daytona USA

We noted in our intro that racing games have basically been around since the beginning of the industry, and we weren’t lying about that. Arcade titles like Daytona USA helped take racing games to new heights by letting players actually be in the “driver’s seat” while they did battles with others. Some setups made it so you could race with multiple players while you did your driving.

Sure, the graphics might not stand up to what we have now, but that’s not the point! This was, and arguably still remains, one of the best in-depth driving titles ever simply because you had an actual steering wheel and pedals you used to control your ride.

#2 Forza Horizon 4

When it comes to games like Forza Horizon 4, they bank on giving players not just great driving moments but memorable experiences while they drive. The game recreates Great Britain and allows fans to drive through in it various ways. You can pick from over 450 cars and see just how fast you can go in them.

Then, you can get some friends to join you and see what kinds of adventures you can go on with them! The kinds of fun you can have are entirely up to you, and that’s the beauty of it! So dive in and see where the many roads and paths take you.

#1 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Some of you might be angry that we’re putting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as the #1 game. But here’s a fun fact for you: If you look up “best-selling racing game” ever, it’s this one, by a large margin. If we were to make this list by sales, four of Mario’s racing titles would take up the top few slots.

This game is #1, though, because the Wii U game got ported to the Nintendo Switch, and players bought it in droves and played it for an incredibly long time. The game is addicting in both its racing and battle mode forms.

Plus, with the recent DLC, there are even more tracks to enjoy.