The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered Full Patch Notes

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has received a brand new update today, which has fixed some issues players were experiencing while playing, such as PS4 save data problems, some location fixes, and much more.

The patch notes below are from the official website of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. These notes contain the updates that were made to the game to improve its playability.

Gameplay

Fixed issue where player could become unable to melee during the game’s final combat encounter

[No Return] Fixed an issue where the Trading Post would sometimes only offer 3 options for purchase

[No Return] Fixed an issue where Clickers could become stuck on the environment in certain maps

General

Fixed an issue with PS4 save data imports where some trophies that were previously earned would not unlock after import

Fixed an animation issue that could occur when player was attacked while entering a workbench

Fixed an issue where Abby’s bonus skins would cause weapons to appear incorrectly during certain in-game cutscenes

Multiple minor UI fixes throughout game

Multiple minor audio fixes throughout game

Localization

Various minor localization fixes throughout the game

Accessibility

[No Return] Fixed an issue that prevented the Text-to-Speech option from correctly reading out Leaderboard placement.

This update is out today, so head over to your console and download the latest version of the game before hopping back in. The Last of Us is available on PS5 and PC, as it is a exclusive title to Sony and won’t be made avaliable elsewhere.