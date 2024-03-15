Halo Gets New Update On March 19

A officially Halo blog post today reveals that Halo Infinite is getting a major update this coming up March 19, 2024. It states that the game will be getting a complete networking overhaul, as well as a new anti-cheat tool that will be added in the update.

The developers said that “we are confident that this updated model will result in a better and more consistent multiplayer experience.” In this update, the tool called “Easy Anti-Cheat” will be monitoring players game flies to ensure they aren’t cheating while playing Halo Infinite. This will help make sure that matches are fair and players aren’t using cheats.

In the update, it is also stated that it will bring “lots of improvements to stability” which will hopefully cut down on the crash rates since many players have experienced the game crashing pretty often. Another new feature is Firefight Custom, which is basically a blank Firefight mode that is new.

The official Halo Twitter page also shared a tweet where they discussed the things coming in the update, having a list of the networking overhaul, easy anti-cheat software, new squad battle maps, weapon tunings, and more.

Mark your calendars for March 19! 👀



Next Tuesday, Halo Infinite will receive a networking overhaul, improved security, brand-new maps, and numerous community requested updates.



📶 Networking overhaul

🛡️ Easy Anti-Cheat

💥 New Squad Battle maps

⚖️ Weapon tunings

🔥 Firefight… pic.twitter.com/pjJv81g9HD — Halo (@Halo) March 15, 2024

This update will be available on March 19 for players on Halo. These features will then go into effect and hopefully the results will be good. You can read the official blog post from Halo here to see what all is talked about to be coming to the game. Halo is available on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

