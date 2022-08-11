Bioshock Gets Recreated In Fortnite And It Looks Epic

The skills of Fortnite’s creator community are incredibly impressive at the best of times, but one user has taken their map design toolkit to a whole new level. Thanks to Epic Games’ ever-growing suite of editing tools in the game’s Creative mode, gaming fans across the world are now building all sorts of amazing in-game recreations and rebuilds. Check out the Circle-Q building from Ms. Marvel here, for one example. One of the most recent and most well-designed of these comes from Reddit user Flux_Capacimoose, who has rebuilt the city of Rapture from the iconic FPS Bioshock.

The massive underwater city of Rapture is where the game’s action takes place and now fans have a way of replicating the action from the much-loved Bioshock and Bioshock 2. As can be seen in the video clip shared by Flux_Capacimoose, the level of detail in the map’s recreation within Fortnite is truly remarkable. It’s clear that the creator has paid a serious amount of attention to the finer points of Bioshock’s worldbuilding when designing this map. The recreation gives off an impressively ‘underwater’ feel, right down to the Bioshock-themed antique diving suit the player’s character is reskinned with. The UI has also had a bit of a makeover, with the creator’s name and creative map code listed at the top in a complementary art deco design.

Replacing the standard pickaxe harvesting tool is a hammer-like squid, complete with wriggling tentacles and working eyeballs for extra emphasis. The neon lighting on the exterior parts of the city adds to the futuristic sci-fi vibes while the foreboding statues and internal art deco stylings on many of the buildings really work to reiterate the original Bioshock feel. Considering the theme of the Bioshock games revolve around a futuristic utopia that falls into ruin, ultimately becoming a more nightmarish dystopia, this map makes the city of Rapture seem pretty appealing, visually speaking. There’s even a rain filter on the camera which only serves to heighten the sense of being trapped underwater.

Epic Games recently revealed that Fortnite creators would be getting their very own version of the Unreal Engine 5 editor. This is to reward creators for their skills and ingenuity in creating ambitious and highly immersive maps such as this Rapture map. Fortnite players apparently spend a surprising amount of time playing through modes and maps that others have created, so it makes sense for Epic to invest in tools that will enable the community to keep generating newer and more engaging content. In turn, there’s a plan in place for creators to be able to monetise their content, which should see Fortnite Creative evolve even further.

You can check out the Rapture map in Fortnite Creative Mode right now to relive all your favourite Bioshock nostalgia. The map’s creative code is 3885-0261-7529.

Source