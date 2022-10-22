Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Will Have Beloved Shiny Pokemon Feature

When it comes to the players of the Pokemon series, there are certain things they love over everything else. For example, many “trainers” love it when the franchise dives into the world’s deeper lore or has a compelling storyline. At times, Pokemon Sword and Shield was blasted for its story because it didn’t make sense. Another thing that fans love is having a good variety of new Pokemon to catch and battle against. Gen 5 is called the worst generation of Pokemon because of its terrible design choices. But the thing that many trainers love over everything else is the ability to get Shiny Pokemon. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has good news for you if you are one of those people.

Shiny Pokemon are a rare thing that started back in Gen 2. They’re a random event where a Pokemon you meet in the wild has a different color scheme. Sometimes it’s subtle, and sometimes it’s an entirely different look. Either way, trainers love them, and people have gone out of their way to try and get them caught throughout the generations. In more recent games, it’s gotten easier to see where these Shiny Pokemon are.

After all, in Gen 2-6, you had to catch Pokemon strictly in the grass, which made it impossible to know when or if you’d catch one of those Pokemon. With the Let’s Go titles, you got to see Pokemon within the grass and thus could try and get to the Shiny Pokemon before it ran away. Then, in Pokemon Legends Arceus, you had a more sweeping view of the landscape and thus could see the Pokemon from a great distance and potentially go right to it.

Fast forward to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and that same feature will be in place. During the previews that came out yesterday, the website Serebii noted that they found a Shiny Pokemon out in the wild within their first hour of gameplay! That’s pretty lucky, but that also shows that they could see and react to it quickly. That’ll give Shiny Pokemon fans much hope as they wish to have that same luck when it’s their turn to play next month.

Of course, that won’t be the only thing they have to look forward to, as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has many things to offer long-time fans and newcomers. The Paldea region is entirely open-world, meaning that you can go wherever you want once you are off on your journey. Plus, you have three different main story options to have fun with that’ll give you completely different experiences.

No matter where you go, what you do, or what kind of Pokemon you see, you’re likely to have a good time starting on November 18th.

Source: Serebii