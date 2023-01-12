Chained Echoes: How To Unlock All Classes | Class Emblem Locations Guide

To unlock new and powerful skills, you’ll need Class Emblems. Class Emblems are awarded by finding hidden statues in the world of Chained Echoes — these give you new job classes you can equip to your characters. The skills unique to these classes can be unlocked permanently by maxing out the skills, and some of these classes are supremely powerful. There are even end-game classes you can earn by solving complex puzzles. To give you an idea where to look, we’re putting together a quick and dirty list of Class Emblem locations. Stock up on your favorite classes by searching the locations below.

Class Emblems are items that unlock new classes for your party to equip. A class gives you access to new unlockable skills and passives to further customize your party. Classes can be changed at any time and all unique class skills can be unlocked permanently, meaning your characters can potentially learn skills from all classes if you have the patience.

Class Emblem #1: Cleric – Narslene Sewers. Encountered automatically as you progress through the story. The statue is located near the end of the sewers as you exit to Farnsport.

Class Emblem #2: Warrior – Rohlan Fields. From the Basil crystal, travel southeast to the winding path, north of the Seaside Village. Southeast of Basil, there is a hole you can drop into — continue on the path until you reach this emblem.

Class Emblem #3: Vampire – Fiorwoods. Located at the hidden Research Camp in the southern section of the Fiorwoods. Find the hidden path in the south — through the trees — to find the camp. The statue is on the docks of the camp.

Class Emblem #4: Shaman – Perpetua. From the first fast-travel crystal, travel north until you reach the barrier — or the area the barrier once was. Near here, to the west, there are mushrooms you can jump across to reach a new area.

Class Emblem #5: Monk – Kindreld Monastery. On the top of the monastery, once you have access.

Class Emblem #6: Bandit – Kortara Mountain Range. North of Rockbottom, look for a hidden path on the left. It leads to a secret location called Crab Village. The statue is located here.

Class Emblem #7: Summoner – Arkant Archipelago. Found on the far southwest island that can only be reached by flying. Once you can fly to the island and land, you’ll be able to collect this statue emblem.

Class Emblem #8: Mage Warrior – Ograne Grottos. Go to the area in the west of the Grotto where the Tadeyes appear. This is the same area where you can encounter the Senior Tadeye unique monster.

Class Emblem #9: Chemist – Shambala. Located on a watery island in the southwest.

NOTE: For the next three emblems, you need to follow a side-quest called Leonar’s Challenges, which will reveal hidden temples. Each temple will be marked on your map and can be completed in any order. To begin, travel to the Empyrean Ruins and collect the Church Key from the final chest. Next, go to Perpetua Fields and unlock the door of the church in the southeast of the map. Inside the church, examine the painting to discover a hidden path. Tablets in this secret area will show you the location of the temples.

Class Emblem #10: Pyromancer – Solve the orb puzzle and complete the first temple.

Class Emblem #11: Rune Knight – Solve the orb puzzle and complete the first temple.

Class Emblem #12: Gambler – Solve the orb puzzle and complete the first temple.

How To Get Sacred Waters

To pray at Class Emblem statues, you’ll need to acquire key items called Sacred Waters. Here’s a quick rundown where to find them all.