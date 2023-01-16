Chained Echoes: How To Get The Golden Voucher & Unlock The Best Sky Armor Gear

The Golden Voucher is a unique item required to unlock the best possible gear for your Sky Armors in Chained Echoes. Sky Armors are flying mechs you can summon at will — once they’re fully unlocked in the mid-game. You can do more than just explore the world map with a Sky Armor. You can also battle, and Sky Armor fights require carefully balancing your momentum. Sky Armor fights can be especially tricky in the late stages of the story, and if you want to fight the hardest enemies in the game, you’ll need the highest tier of gear.

Unlike the Ultimate Weapon, you don’t need to track down or upgrade anything to buy the best gear for Sky Armor. All you need is a Golden Voucher. Check the full guide below to learn how to find and use the Golden Voucher. It’s all about finding the Secret Merchant of Ogranes Grotto — located in a hidden section of the underground map that you can only access with a special key. There are actually multiple locations just like this in Chained Echoes, and the area where you’ll find the Secret Merchant is linked to many, many high-level dungeons. Make sure to search the area well for even more awesome secrets and hidden boss fights.

How To Find The Golden Voucher | Secret Merchant Location Guide

The Golden Voucher is available in Act 4 — once you gain access to Nhysa Academy very late in the story. The Golden Voucher can be traded to the merchant on the Hooge. Once traded, you’ll be able to buy the best possible gear for Sky Armors. The Golden Voucher is only available at the secret merchant in Ogranes Grotto.

Where To Find The Secret Merchant : Return to Nhysa Academy after completing your main quest there. In the upper office, you can find an item called the Elevator Key . Return to Raminas Tower and use the Elevator Key to travel down . Go down to the lower floors and navigate the basement until you exit to Ograne Grotto . At the base of Raminas Tower in Ograne Grotto, travel west to unlock a shortcut when returning to this area. You’ll also want to find the Secret Merchant . They’re right on this path.

Talk to the Secret Merchant. They’re carrying some very useful items, including a Rusty Weapon, a Soul of Farnese, and the Golden Voucher. Purchase the Golden Voucher and return to the Hooge. Give to the merchant to unlock Sky Armor gear for purchase. These are the best sets of equipment available. Just save up lots of arc to pay for it.

The Secret Merchant also sells the valuable Diving Bell, which is needed to access the Phioran Island in Arkant Archipelago. This is one of several high-level areas you can only access late in Act 4 before taking on the final boss. That Golden Voucher gear will really come in handy when clearing out these optional high-level areas.