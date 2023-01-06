Chained Echoes: How To Get The Best Passive Skill & Break The Game | Bandit Class Emblem Guide

Chained Echoes isn’t just old-school for its pixel graphics — it is also completely broken if you equip certain skills to your party. There is one Passive Skill you can unlock for everyone in your team that makes the game ridiculously easy, and it was even worse before recent patches nerfed it. Still, using this passive and enhancing it with buffs can turn your weak party into an unstoppable killing machine. Even the most undeveloped team of JRPG heroes can crush the most powerful boss in a single turn with this strategy. It’s all about that Agility (AGI).

The Agility Passive Skill is related to the Bandit Class, and like all Bandit Class skills, you can unlock them permanently for your party members. Collect lots of SP and you can unlock the Agility Passive, giving you a huge boost in battle for almost every character. Yes, even the slowest characters become more powerful with Agility. Why? Because with this passive equipped, you’ll be able to take more turns faster. That makes Sienna the best character in the game, but it can also boost your other characters to next-level damage output. If you want to make the game extremely easy, here’s the fastest method.

Making Every Battle Easy With This Passive | Bandit Class Guide

The Agility Passive Skill is the most powerful passive in Chained Echoes, boosting the number of turns your characters can take by increasing their speed exponentially. Characters like Sienna, who are already extremely good, become totally broken with Agility equipped. All characters can permanently learn this skill. Before preparing and using Agility, you’ll need to unlock the Bandit Class. Here’s where to find it.

How To Get The Bandit Class Emblem : Take the forest path north of Rockbottom and stick to the left. There’s a hidden path in the forest that leads to Crab Village . This is a secret town. The Class Statue is in this secret village. The area is accessible any time after visiting Rockbottom.

: Take the forest path north of and stick to the left. There’s a in the forest that leads to . This is a secret town.

Once you have the Bandit Class, you’ll want to equip it onto your favorite character. I recommend starting with Sienna as she’s the fastest and gets the most benefit from the Agility Passive. You’ll need a lot of SP to unlock it permanently — at least 450+ SP — but it is worth the farming. After unlocking the Agility Passive permanently, you can equip the Class Emblem onto a different party member.

How To Make Agility Even Better : After learning the Agility Passive on your characters, they’ll be able to take multiple turns very quickly, often destroying bosses before they can take a single turn. To make it even stronger, use these skills. Mikah : Use her Agility Buff to increase Agility by +40% for 8 turns . Robb : Use his Leg Shot Skill to decrease Agility of enemies by 25% .

: After learning the on your characters, they’ll be able to take multiple turns very quickly, often destroying bosses before they can take a single turn. To make it even stronger, use these skills.

With your team boosted to be even faster and enemies made slower, you’ll get even more turns — using this trick, you can crush tough bosses like the Assassin Girl or even the final hidden boss. Speed is easily the most powerful skill in Chained Memories. If you can attack twice before an enemy gets a chance, you don’t need to be a fraction stronger. Combine these skills with Sienna’s Drunken Master and you can crush anything. This almost makes the later stages of the game too easy.

If you want a health challenge, just focus on boosting character stats that match their strengths. If you want to break the game completely, you can try unlocking Agility Passives for everyone.