Chained Echoes: How To Farm Gold Infinitely With This Selling Trick | Fast Money Guide

Need more money and don’t want to grind for it in Chained Echoes? Like any JRPG, you’ll always need more cash to survive the dangers this wartorn world throws at you. Sometimes fighting enemies over-and-over isn’t the best solution. There’s one way to earn cash in Chained Echoes that requires very little work. You’ll just need to save up seed money so you can get started with a dirty trick that essentially lets you make gold forever. All you need is a 99x stack and a vendor to get started.

Chained Echoes is an indie JRPG patterned after classics of the genre. Games like Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy 6 are still fun to play, even today, and Chained Echoes adds new complications to the standard formula. Not only do you fight in a party of four, you’ll also (eventually) acquire Sky Armor suits and battle giant opponents. You’ll even form your own guild and collect recruits from across the continent, unlocking useful new abilities. Some of those recruits can help you find more materials or let you select the right type of crystal to drop from source nodes. There’s so much to learn and discover in Chained Echoes, and some of these secrets are total exploits — like the trick listed below. We don’t recommend using it, but this is a singleplayer online game, so you won’t hurt anyone by giving it a try.

This devious trick was originally shared by PieL Policarpio on Youtube. Check out his video for more details.

This is a money-farming trick that exploits a bug in the inventory management system. After reaching a maximum of x99 items in a category, you can continue to attempt to buy — but the money will go straight to you instead. To pull this trick off, you’ll need to follow these instructions.

Go to any shop . [Shop in Hooge does not work.]

. [Shop in does not work.] Purchase x99 of any item — any item will work. As long as you can afford buying x99. Items in your inventory will count toward your total.

of any item — any item will work. As long as you can afford buying x99. Items in your inventory will count toward your total. Once you have x99 — the maximum limit — deselect the item.

— the maximum limit — the item. After deselecting with the item maxed out and the item maximum set, select again and press right .

and . Continue to press right .

. To continue to make money, deselect, select again and press right.

This simple trick works everywhere (except the Hooge) and even can be done with materials that have no purchase limit. It may require experimentation, but it really works. So far, it is confirmed to work on PC and console. You may want to try it soon, because this issue may be fixed in a future patch. Or it might be left alone completely. Some of our favorite games in the genre have blatant exploits players have been taking advantage of for years.