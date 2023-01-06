Chained Echoes: How To Win Any Sky Armor Battle | Best Weapons & Skills

Chained Echoes isn’t your average throwback JRPG. You’ll have an expansive party of characters to swap-in during battles on the ground, but you’ll also get access to special mechs called Sky Armor. Certain battles require the use of Sky Armor — enormous battle mechs with their own stats and skills. Eventually, you’ll get to use your Sky Armor to access new parts of the map you couldn’t before, which also forces you into even more Sky Armor battles. If you want to make Sky Armor battles way, way easier and essentially skip every one of them, you can build out your team with these specific weapons and skills.

Chained Echoes is a popular new indie JRPG designed like classics of the genre — FF6, Chrono Trigger and even games like Wild Arms are inspirations, but Chained Echoes does more than emulate. The battle system is totally unique, and as you progress through the story, you’ll collect a large roster of party members that can instantly swap into battle. Combat takes time to learn, but once you get the hang of it, you can completely bust every battle by using the right weapons and moves. Sky Armor battles are even easier to break. We’ll explain with the simple guide below.

Sky Armor Guide | Best Weapons & Skills

Sky Armor are giant mechsuits — during certain story events or when travelling in the open-world, you’ll have to use the Sky Armor to battle enemies. Sky Armors have completely different stats and can equip a variety of different weapons. Sky Armor can be a little confusing, but if you build out your team with these specific sets of gear, you’ll be able to crush enemies in as few turns as possible. To make this especially easy, we’ll focus on survivability.

Sky Armor Builds : Equip these weapons to your team. Great Sword & Ether Cannon [x3] Hammer + Shield & Support Drones [x1]

It doesn’t matter what RAM you use — select the ones you like most or equip RAM to boost your SP earnings. RAM is not crucial to this tactic. With this team setup, you’ll be incredibly powerful while also keeping your team alive with Full Repair and a defender.

Sky Armor Battle Tactics : Follow these steps to deal massive damage. Use Energy Flow -> Charge -> Dark / Light Shot to deal incredible damage to all enemies. This takes 3 turns to complete. If you want to move faster, skip Energy Flow . Use Support Drones to Full Repair your party if you’re low on HP.

And that’s it. You can also change your strategy and equip all your Sky Armor with Great Sword & Ether Cannon. Using all four, you won’t have any easy healing, or a high defense armor for backup, but you will be dealing as much damage as possible on your third turn. If the attacks didn’t kill everything, just repeat the process until they’re dead. Using the Elemental Flow + Charge to boost your powerful Ether Cannon shot will clear out the toughest enemies in the game.