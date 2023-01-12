Chained Echoes: Where To Find All Unique Monsters | Rare Battles Guide

Unique Monsters are one-of-a-kind boss monsters you can find when exploring the world of Chained Echoes. These monsters often drop rare items, making each one worth fighting — if you can find them. Many Unique Monsters will only appear after solving a small puzzle or completing an alternate challenge. There’s no way to find out when a unique monster will appear, so we’re here to explain how to fight them all. There are 14 Unique Monsters in total, ranging from wandering creatures in the overworld to special event bosses that only spawn after completing long side-quests. Finding all the unique monsters is a real challenge, so follow these simple breakdowns to make your bestiary task that much easier.

More Chained Echoes guides:

How To Farm SP | How To Farm Gold | How To Farm Crystals | Best Passive Skill | Best Sky Armor Build | Best Sky Armor Location | ‘A Goblin’s Dilemma’ Side-quest Guide

Unique Monster Locations | Bestiary Guide

There are 14 unique monsters to encounter in Chained Echoes. Unique Monsters are special versions of creatures with special pixel palettes and more powerful skills. Unique Monsters often drop rare items, making them worth tracking down. Follow the instructions below to fight them.

Unique #1: Tak The Yak – Rohlan Fields. Spawns in the fields to the northwest of the fast-travel crystal.

Unique #2: Leaping The Frog – Rohlan Fields. Spawns north of Basil. There’s a small sand spot right next to the bridge over the stream. Randomly, the frog will spawn in this area. Leave and return to the area to reset. There’s a 33% chance it will appear here.

Unique #3: Dwelly of the Valley – Kortara Mountain Range. Spawns on a tiny island south of the entrance to Wygrand Mines. Only accessible with Sky Armor.

Unique #4: Gol D. Waterfly – Kortara Mountain Range. Defeat 20+ Waterflies, then travel to the mountain peaks accessible by bridge. Along a long mountain path in the north, you’ll encounter the unique.

Unique #5: Ekscalibur – Fiorwoods. In the center of the Fiorwoods, find a large circle on the map. There’s a circle of trees east of the Gazer. Circle this plot three (x3) times to make this unique spawn.

Unique #6: Arthros – Fiorwoods. Travel west of the Ekscalibur spawn location after defeating it. Don’t leave the forest. Continue to the large section of the map with wooden walkways — go to the southwest of this area to a circular platform. If you’ve defeated Ekscalibur and not left the Fiorwoods, Arthros will spawn.

Unique #7: Da Capo – Perpetua. Spawns south of the entrance to Ograne Grottos. This is the southwest part of the map — it can be accessed with Sky Armor. There is a 25% chance it will spawn when you enter the area. Leave and return the area to reset.

Unique #8: Humphry the Hungry – Perpetua. Spawns in the southwest desert. Examine three (x3) sand vortexes and the sandworm will spawn.

Unique #9: Otter Nobunaga – Arkant. Spawn in the northwest beach. Explore the area with all party members wearing no armor. After discovering the Unique Monster, you can re-equip armor and battle.

Unique #10: Hairy Otter – Arkant. Spawns on the north beach of the Taryn Base Island. Set magical characters in your primary party — Victor, Lenne, Amalia, Bathraz and Magnolia.

Unique #11: Golden Borb Bob – Shambala. Spawns in the southern area where you first arrived. It will only spawn after collecting an accumulative 100,000 arc. Once you’ve accomplished that, there is a 25% chance it will spawn. Leave and return to the area to reset.

Unique #12: Aurora the Sky Dragon – Shambala. Spawns on the northeast island. There is a 25% chance it will spawn. Leave and return to the area to reset.

Unique #13: Senior Tadeye – Ograne Grottos. Spawns in the western area near the Statue of Leonar. There is a 25% chance it will spawn. Leave and return to the area to reset. If it has spawned, no other Tadeyes will appear in the area.