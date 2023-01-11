Chained Echoes: How To Earn Max SP In An Hour Or Less | Easy Grinding Location

Earning SP can be incredibly simple in Chained Echoes if you know where to find it. Many enemies will only give you one or two SP per battle, but if you want to max out every character in an hour, you can use one specific hunting spot. With the right upgrades, you can earn 15+ SP per fight. Each fight takes less than a minute — and you only need about 400+ SP to fully max out job skills. SP are points you can use to further upgrade your characters along skill paths, and I recommend waiting to use this trick in the later portions of the game.

But this can be done at any point — once you have access to the region. No matter what level you are, enemies will always give you the exact same number of SP. That doesn’t change. All that changes is how fast you can take these enemies out with your party. That means this could potentially be done much earlier in the game, but you may struggle to defeat the enemies here in a single turn. The best trick for any level is to find enemies near a fast-travel crystal, so you can easily leave and come back to reset the group of enemies you’re encountering.

More Chained Echoes guides:

How To Farm Gold | How To Farm Crystals | Best Passive Skill | Best Sky Armor Build | Best Sky Armor Location

How To Earn Fast SP | Skill Points Guide

Before getting started, you can further increase your SP gains. Normally, you may only get 5~ SP from this fight. But, with the right recruits and equipment, you can boost your SP gain significantly.

Recruit Bao : He is found on Mt. Rydell after meeting Haku. Once recruited, gives you a 50% chance to earn +1 SP. This is +1 SP from every enemy you defeat.

: He is found on Mt. Rydell after meeting Haku. Once recruited, gives you a 50% chance to earn +1 SP. This is +1 SP from every enemy you defeat. Charm of the Learner: A special item. Equip it and that character will gain double SP from battles.

With both of these enhancements, you can earn x4 SP per battle. That’s already huge. It doesn’t happen every battle — there’s only a 50% chance Bao’s upgrade will trigger — but you’ll get it often enough when battling enemies that take only about a minute to defeat.

SP Farming Location : Go to Rohland Fields — the southwest portal crystal. Directly north of the crystal, you’ll find a group of x5 Pigears . Defeat them. Depending on the upgrades, you can earn 5-20 SP per fight. Repeat!

:

That’s really it. Reset with the portal crystal and fight the group of enemies over and over again. You can use AOE attacks to wipe them out in a single turn at the later stages of the game. If you want an instant boost, earning more SP is an easy way to do it.