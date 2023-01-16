Chained Echoes: How To Solve All Leonar’s Challenges | Class Emblem Puzzle Solutions Guide

Image Source: [1]

To get the final three Class Emblems in Chained Echoes, you’ll first have to solve ridiculously complicated slide puzzles. These can take an hour or more to solve — seriously, they’re that difficult. If you don’t have the patience and just want to solve these puzzles right away, we’ve got text solutions that simply explain each step you need to complete. Each temple is for a different class. We’ll list the solutions by class and their location on the map. If you want to learn more about how to unlock all the classes (and begin the ‘Leonar’s Challenges’ side-quest) check out our Class Emblem guide below.

Leonar’s Challenge Slide Puzzle Solutions | Class Emblem Guide

The ‘Leonar’s Challenge’ temples are where you’ll find the last three Class Emblems. Each temple contains a difficult slide puzzle. The goal of each temple is to move the orange orbs onto the gold emblem. After pushing an orb, it will slide until it reaches a solid surface. These puzzles can be extremely tricky.

Gambler Temple [West] : There are two orange orbs . We’ll label the orbs from top-to-bottom #1 (top) and #2 (bottom). Orb #1 : Right, Down Orb #2 : Up, Right Orb #1 : Left, Down, Right, Orb #2 : Down, Right, Up, Left, Right [Goal] Orb #1 : Up, Right [Goal]

Rune Knight Temple [East] : There are three orange orbs . We’ll label the orbs from left-to-right #1 (left), #2 (center) and #3 (right). Follow these steps for each orb. Orb #2 : Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Right, Down [It will stop after hitting a wall that crumbles.] Orb #1 : Up, Right [It will stop by hitting Orb #2.] Orb #2 : Down, Left, Up, Right [It will stop by hitting Orb #1.] Orb #3 : Up, Right [Goal.] Orb #1 : [Orb #2 and #1 should be next to each other. Orb #1 is on the right.] Up, Right, Down, Left, Up Orb #2 : Right [Goal.] Orb #1 : Right [Goal.]

