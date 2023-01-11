Chained Echoes: How To Complete ‘A Goblin’s Dilemma’ | Side-Quest Guide

Side-quests don’t always get easy explanations in Chained Echoes. Some optional quests, like ‘A Goblin’s Dilemma‘ don’t give you very much instruction to progress. This quest, for example, sends you to check up on a Goblin named Bark — but what you actually need to do is very different. If you’re lost and confused trying to complete this Act 3 side-quest, which is also important as it gives you access to a locked underground village, then check out the full guide below for step-by-step instructions.

In this quest, you’ll encounter a strange goblin named Bark. Unlike all the other goblins you fight, Bark can speak like a normal human. Investigating this strange situation, you’ll find the Seaside Village in turmoil, and a hidden Goblin Village in the underground. Dealing with the Chief, you’ll make a terrible discovery.

The side-quest ‘A Goblin’s Dilemma‘ is located in the far north of Rohlan Fields, on a path with a beautiful view of waterfalls. You can begin this quest during Act 3 while searching for the grave of Lady Reina. On the north path, you’ll encounter a goblin that has been tied up. This quest is important for unlocking a hidden village.

A Goblin’s Dilemma | Side-Quest Steps After encountering Bark , a talking goblin, he will leave and return to his village. From the Basil village crystal, travel east and south of the wheat fields to encounter a character viewing giant claw marks. Next, travel southwest to Marsia’s / Jan’s house at the Seaside Village . Go inside to talk to Jan . During your discussion, Goblins will attack the village. Next, you’ll be sent to speak with the Goblin Elder . After the conversation, you’ll get the Goblin Crest . This special item is required to access the secret Goblin Village .



A Goblin’s Dilemma | Goblin Village Go to the Ograne Grottos . Select the center-south crystal and then travel north up the path until you find a cave entrance to the east. With the Goblin Crest, the goblins will allow you to enter. Go to the north tent to speak with the Goblin Chief . The talks don’t go so well. Leaving the tent, Bark will reappear . Next, travel to Jan’s Home at the Seaside Village in Rohlan Fields .



A Goblin’s Dilemma | Continued At the Seaside Village you’ll encounter a Goblin over Marsia. Select “ Ring The Goblin Down ” instead of Slay . The Goblin Chief will appear. Defeat the Goblin Knights and Wizards.



That’s it for this quest. There are more events related to this story, but that’s how to complete the trickiest parts of this side-quest. The first steps are incredibly vague, but once you know what to do and where to look, it doesn’t take too long to complete.