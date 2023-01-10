Chained Echoes: How To Unlock Ultimate Sky Armor | Soul of Dayajir Guide

To get the ultimate set of Sky Armor in Chained Echoes, you’ll need to get the rare Soul of Dayajir item from a secret merchant — and you’ll need to find the armor itself. The secrets of the Seraph Armor are many, and in the end-game you’ll be able to fully explore the world and buy the best possible gear for your mech suits. It’s all part of the ‘Two-Winged Angel‘ side-quest that leads you to the most powerful set of Sky Armor in the game. You’ll need two parts — the frame and the soul. We’ll cover how to get both.

Chained Echoes is absolutely packed with end-game content. In addition to the Ultimate Sky Armor set, you can also unlock Ultimate Weapons of multiple types. That’s an even more complicated process. And if you’re aiming to use all your incredibly overpowered gear, you can take on a hidden super-boss. There’s a lot left to accomplish right before the final boss of Chained Echoes and hunting down legendary armor is just the type of activity everyone needs to try once.

Very late in the story, you’ll be able to freely explore the world and collect the parts needed to unlock a set of Seraph Armor — extremely powerful Sky Armor that will crush the toughest enemies in the game. To guy the best armor and the highest tier equipment, you’ll need to find a secret merchant.

Step #1: Getting The Soul of Dayajir Return to the Academy of Nhysa — it unlocks after making story progress. Go to the office and collect the Elevator Key . Travel to Raminas Tower and use the Elevator Key to reach Floor 1 . Fight through the lower levels. Eventually you’ll reach Ograne Grotto . West of the entrance, you’ll find the secret cat merchant . The secret cat merchant sells the Soul of Dayajir . Buy it!



The cat merchant also sells the Golden Voucher, which you can trade to the vendor on the Hooge. With the soul, you can activate and upgrade the Seraph Armor frame. Next, we’ll need to get the actual frame.

Step #2: Getting The Seraph Armor Frame Travel to Shambala . Check the map. In the center-left (west) quadrant of the map. On this square, there are two small islands in the south. That’s near where you need to be. Start from the island with tall grass . You need to land your Sky Armor on the larger island, then drop down from the ledge above to land on the smaller island. Dropping down, you’ll find the Armor Frame in a treasure chest. Land on the large island to the upper-right of the small islands, then follow the path up to a ledge.



After collecting both pieces, return to the Hooge and enter the mechanic’s room to the right of the vendor. The mechanic will fix and upgrade your suit so you can fully utilize the Seraph Suit in the overworld.