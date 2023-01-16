Starfield Rumored To Be Delayed Again

Starfield is one of the big AAA video game titles Xbox players are anticipating this year. Bethesda has been working on this game and slowly marketing it out for a good while now. Initially, it was even a game simply stated to be for next-generation platforms before being acquired by Xbox. Regardless, it doesn’t look like we’ll receive this game in the first half of this year. That’s, of course, if one online personality is to be believed.

A new report is surfacing online from MrMattyPlays during a recent podcast episode of Defining Duke. This YouTuber has gained a strong following and has expressed online that he’s learned a slight delay has happened internally for Starfield. According to the individual, the sources he has acquired have been right in the past, and he doesn’t feel the information is false. But what MrMattyPlays has uncovered is that the game was delayed slightly, which would push it out of the first half of 2023 expectations. Instead, the game will land in the marketplace this summer.

There’s no specific release date attached, but the source claims to MrMattyPlays that we’ll still see this game released into the marketplace within the year. It’s just a slight pushback for a summer release, but again that’s purely a rumor right now. The development team hasn’t released any new information regarding what we can expect with this game regarding its release. Instead, there is still the launch window of the first half of this year which may very well get updated during the next big showcasing event.

If you don’t recall, it was last week that Microsoft revealed that they would be holding a developer-focused stream. This streaming event will highlight a few upcoming games coming out into the marketplace. But in the same announcement, Microsoft confirmed that this showcase would not feature Starfield. Instead, fans can expect a dedicated Starfield showcase with Xbox and the Bethesda team later on. We don’t have a date set for that stream event, but that should be a showcase that will highlight more information on when we can expect the game to release.

So as it stands right now, Starfield is still expected in the first half of this year. When the video game does release into the marketplace, you can find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Starfield in the video embedded above.

