While you battle your way through the yakuza that have taken over River City Girls 2, there are a lot of characters, bosses, and quests that you can take part in as you battle your way to Sabu. Completing these tasks usually rewards you with in-game bonuses like cash, XP, and special items or Accessories. Along with this list of rewards that benefit gameplay, these quests will also provide you with an Achievement, but not every single Achievement is not part of any quest or boss fight and can be fairly easy to miss, especially the Secret Achievements. One of these Secret Achievements is called “Romance Novel” and is extremely easy to complete though some players might not even know it exists and those who do aren’t exactly given much direction on how to do it from the Achievement’s description. Luckily, I can help point out exactly how and where to find complete this task and unlock this Achievement. This guide will explain how to get the Romance Novel Achievement in River City Girls 2.

Romance Novel Achievement Guide In River City Girls 2

You will be able to get this Achievement in the Uptown region of the game, which is unlocked after defeating Ken in Crosstown. You are going to need to find the Safe House in the region called Burgh’s Books. This can be found in the Western part of the region by going to Tocca Street. Once at this area, go all the way to the left of the area to find the bookstore right next to the leftmost exit.

Once inside the Safe House, you will need to find the boyfriend or girlfriend of your currently played character and swap to them as your playable character. This means that you will need to be playing as Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, or Riki to get this Achievement. If you are Misako, walk up to Kunio and swap to him and vice versa. If you are playing as Kyoko, swap to Riki and, again, vice versa. Once you switch to your player’s significant other, you will get the Romance Novel Achievement in River City Girls 2.

