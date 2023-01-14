Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – 10 Best Weapon Traits

There are well over 100 Weapon Traits in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, but here are 10 of the very best.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is chock-full of customisation options. Whether you are making the perfect Varlet in the Character Creator, finding the perfect weapon that suits your playstyle, or being sucked into the insidious cash shop and dropping real money on cosmetics, there is always something to do to spruce things up.

Cosmetics are one thing, but what about mechanical customisation? Well, we’ve already touched on weapons, but there’s far more than that in Darktide. How about mixing and matching the perfect Feat loadout? Or better yet, finding the perfect Blessings, Traits, and Perks on your weapons? That’s what we are going to natter about today – although we are only going to talk about the best of the best since there are well over 100 in the game.

Adhesive Charge

This one is a personal favourite of mine, mostly because I am still a sucker for sticky grenades in Halo. Adhesive Charge does one thing, but it does it very well. Your grenades stick to Monstrosities. Monstrosities like to move around a lot and are a bit of a pain to land hits on – especially the Daemonhost. Adhesive Charge fixes that by letting you plonk a ‘nade on their bonce and watch them go boom.

Is it the best Trait in Darktide? No, hence why it is at number 10. However, it is very satisfying to use. The only downside to Adhesive Charge is the number of classes that can use it – the Ogryn, and only if he is using the Lorenz Mk VI Rumbler.

Deflector

Where Adhesive Charge was a bit of a fun pick, Deflector is a very powerful trait that can help keep the softest character in Darktide alive and kicking. Deflector does two things. Firstly, it allows you to block both Melee AND Ranged attacks with your weapon. This is excellent, as Blocking massively reduces the damage you take. Secondly, it reduces the Stamina Cost to Block by up to 12%.

Deflector is excellent as a result, and when combined with Feats, the Psyker can become very hard to shift – even on harder difficulties. Of course, this Trait can only be used on the Psyker, and for game balance, this makes sense. Having an Ogryn batting bullets out of the air with his club would be rather silly, let’s be honest.

You can find this Trairt on the Obscurus Mk II Blaze Force Sword.

Shattering Impact

Shattering Impact is something we like to call a ‘trivialiser’. What this means is, it takes something that is usually difficult and then turns it into a cakewalk. Shattering Impact has an interesting effect called ‘Rending’. Rending reduces the effectiveness of an enemy’s Armour, which when you consider how tough these enemies get on higher difficulties, is a lifesaver.

Enemies like Maulers are a nightmare to deal with at times, but with Shattering Impact, they go down like any other enemy. This Trait can be a game changer at times, and thankfully, it is not limited to just one weapon or class. Better yet, it’s exclusively found on ranged weapons, meaning you can deal with these pesky enemies from a safe distance.

You can find Shattering Impact on the following weapons:

Blastoom Mk III Grenadier Gauntlet

Locke Mk IIB Spearhead Boltgun

Lorenz Mk VI Rumbler

M35 Magnacore Mk II Plasma Gun

Rampage

More damage is always a good thing, and Rampage brings damage in buckets. How it works is you gain a 10%-20% damage buff for 3 seconds when you hit multiple enemies at once with a melee attack. This is exceptionally good at killing Hordes, which only get tougher and more numerous the higher you crank that difficulty knob.

What’s more, Rampage can be found on all sorts of weapons, making it easy to slot into a build. It even exists on some of the better weapons in the game, such as Power Swords, making it even more enticing – even as a filler Trait whilst you wait for something better on this list.

You can find Rampage on the following weapons:

Cadia Mk IV Assault Chainsword

Catachan Mk I “Devil’s Claw” Sword

Catachan Mk IV “Devil’s Claw” Sword

Catachan Mk VII “Devil’s Claw” Sword

Maccabian Mk II Dueling Sword

Maccabian Mk IV Dueling Sword

Maccabian Mk V Dueling Sword

Munitorum Mk III Power Sword

Tigrus Mk II Heavy Eviscerator

Turtolsky Mk IX Heavy Sword

Turtolsky Mk VI Heavy Sword

Turtolsky Mk VII Heavy Sword

Deadly Accurate

Sometimes you want to deal a lot of damage to an enemy, and for that, you aim for its weak spot. However, if the God Emperor has blessed you with a bit of luck, then you can find yourself dealing even more damage in the form of Critical Hits. Deadly Accurate takes these Critical Hits on weak spots and makes them more powerful – up to 50% more powerful to boot.

On its own, this Trait is rather underwhelming, but when combined with other Traits, Feats, and Perks, you can make those Critical Hits trigger more often. This then becomes a fairly reliable way to deal a lot of damage – especially against bigger enemies like Monstrosities. Naturally, the Veteran-Sharpshooter loves this kind of Trait.

You can find Deadly Accurate on the following weapons:

Agripinaa Mk VIII Headhunter Autogun

Kantrael MG Ia Infantry Lasgun

Kantrael MG IV Infantry Lasgun

Kantrael MG XII Infantry Lasgun

Vraks Mk III Headhunter Autogun

Vraks Mk VII Headhunter Autogun

Decimator

As you may have guessed, we like damage. Therefore, Traits that increase the power of our swing (or shot) makes us very happy. Decimator is another one of these Traits. In short, Decimator increases the Power of your hits by up to 20%. This is very nice on its own, but it stacks up to 5 times, making it even better.

More Power is always a good thing, and getting 100% extra Power is just icing on the cake. Again, like with most Traits, not all classes can gain access to it, but that doesn’t necessarily make it bad. Thankfully, Decimator can be found on a bunch of weapons.

You can find Decimator on the following weapons:

Achlys Mk VIII Combat Axe

Antax Mk V Combat Axe

Atrox Mk II Tactical Axe

Atrox Mk IV Tactical Axe

Atrox Mk VII Tactical Axe

Rashad Mk II Combat Axe

Standard-Issue Munitorum Sapper Shovel

Brutal Momentum

Single-target damage is all well and good, but it won’t get you far when 500 Pox Walkers erupt from every nook and cranny. This is where being able to kill a lot of enemies very quickly becomes very handy. Brutal Momentum is an ability that just gets the job done because it makes hordes nothing but fodder.

Brutal Momentum is triggered by landing a Weak Spot kill. This is easily achieved by lopping off the head of some unlucky schmuck. Once activated, you ignore Enemy Hit Mass for up to 5 seconds. Enemy Hit Mass determines how many enemies your melee weapons can cut through before being stopped. This gives you an infinite amount of Cleave, and this lets you kill Pox Walkers effortlessly – no matter their number. Just be sure to aim for the head to refresh the buff.

Oh, and since the Ogryn is the Class who can benefit from this the most, be sure to apply some Feats to make Brutal Momentum even better.

You can find Brutal Momentum on the following weapons:

Achlys Mk I Power Maul

Achlys Mk VIII Combat Axe

Antax Mk V Combat Axe

Atrox Mk II Tactical Axe

Atrox Mk IV Tactical Axe

Atrox Mk VII Tactical Axe

Brute-Brainer Mk III Latrine Shovel

Munitorum Mk III Power Sword

Orox Mk II Battle Maul & Mk II Slab Shield

Rashad Mk II Combat Axe

Turtolsky Mk IX Heavy Sword

Turtolsky Mk VI Heavy Sword

Turtolsky Mk VII Heavy Sword

Momentum

Momentum may share half of Brute Momentums’ namesake, however, they do very different things. Where Brute Momentum gives your Ogryn (mostly) a nice boost to Horde removal, Momentum allows the Ogryn (mostly) to stay alive for a staggering amount of time, providing they can keep hitting multiple enemies at once.

Momentum grants up to 15% Toughness regeneration (instant) whenever you land a hit on multiple enemies. This is a huge boost to survivability and can take effect even without a full Horde. Not only that, Ogryns have plenty of Traits that can stack on top of this to make them even harder to kill.

You can find Momentum on the following weapons:

“Brunt Special” Mk I Bully Club

Bull Butcher Mk III Cleaver

Crucis Mk II Thunder Hammer

Krourk Mk IV Cleaver

Krourk Mk VI Cleaver

Tigrus Mk II Heavy Eviscerator

Savage Sweep

This one will be a quick entry since we have already discussed something very similar – Brute Momentum. The issue with Brute Momentum is how limited the weapons that can carry the Trait are. However, Savage Sweep doesn’t share that downside. That being said, it comes with its own niggles.

The biggest being it doesn’t ignore Enemy Hit Mass. Instead, Savage Sweep enhanced your Cleave by up to 200%. This is a massive increase, so whilst there are differences between the two Traits, they functionally operate in a near-identical fashion.

You can find Savage Sweep on the following weapons:

Bull Butcher Mk III Cleaver

Krourk Mk VI Cleaver

Krourk Mk VI Cleaver

Cadia Mk IV Assault Chainsword

Tigrus Mk II Heavy Eviscerator

Catachan Mk I “Devil’s Claw” Sword

Catachan Mk IV “Devil’s Claw” Sword

Catachan Mk VII “Devil’s Claw” Sword

Munitorum Mk III Power Sword

Turtolsky Mk IX Heavy Sword

Turtolsky Mk VI Heavy Sword

Turtolsky Mk VII Heavy Sword

Power Cycler

One of the best weapons in the entire game is the Power Sword. Where this weapon shines compared to most weapons that share its Alt-Fire, is that its Energised form lasts far longer. This makes it very effective at cutting through just about everything, because spoiler, an Energised Power Sword is very powerful.

Where Power Cycler comes in, is by increasing that duration even further. That’s all it does, and that’s all it needs to do to take one of the best weapons Darktide has to offer and make it even better. There is only one downside, and that is the limited number of weapons that can use the Trait.

You can only use Power Cycler, as far as we are aware, on the Munitorum Mk III Power Sword.

That’s all we have on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide for now, but have plenty of other guides, lists, tips, and tricks ready for your viewing pleasure.